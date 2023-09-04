10 of Chris Christie's Biggest Jabs Against Donald Trump Prior to the 2024 Presidential Election

Chris Christie and Donald Trump became each other's close confidants immediately after the former POTUS' sister introduced them.

However, challenges tested their relationship until their connection completely deteriorated.

Their downfall started hours after the 2020 U.S. election when Trump refused to concede his run and made baseless claims regarding widespread electoral fraud. Christie, a contributor for ABC News at that time, said the former POTUS failed to give evidence of fraud and that his legal team was in shambles.

"If you have the evidence of fraud, present it," Christie said during the panel appearance. "Quite frankly, the conduct of the president's legal team has been a national embarrassment."