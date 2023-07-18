OK Magazine
Donald Trump Stored Missing Ancient Artifacts From Israel at His Mar-a-Lago Resort After Leaving the White House: Report

trump boxes pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 18 2023, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is believed to have taken several treasured antiques that did not belong to him back to his Mar-a-Lago resort after vacating the White House.

According to a recent report published on Tuesday, July 18, the Israel Antiquities Authority loaned a set of ancient ceramic oil lamps to the Trump Administration to be used for a 2019 Hanukkah celebration. The lamps were not seen at the event, and the Antiquities Authority has yet to receive them back.

trump boxes

The lamps were initially in the possession of Antiquities Authorities donor Saul Fox, who was invited to be a guest at the party.

It's been reported the return of the artifacts was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020. The rapid spread of the virus caused businesses to close and travel to be heavily restricted.

Three years later, it is believed that the lamps were likely packed with the ex-prez's things and shipped to Mar-a-Lago when he left office.

trump mara lago
Source: mega

Now, Israel is unsure how to get their precious artifacts back. They have attempted to contact former diplomats with close relationships with Trump, including ambassador to Israel David Friedman and ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer.

They have had no luck thus far, and it is unknown whether Trump is aware that the lamps are likely in his possession.

Donald Trump
doandltrump
Source: mega

The lamps are far from the only valuable items that may have been kept at Mar-a-Lago. As OK! previously reported, the FBI raided the lavish Florida resort in August 2022 and confiscated boxes full of classified documents taken from the White House.

Following months of investigation, the 77-year-old was hit with 37 counts including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.

Trump pleaded "not guilty" to all charges and has since continued to declare his innocence, calling the case nothing more than a "witch hunt" meant to interfere with his campaign for the upcoming 2024 election.

Source: OK!

Haaretz reported the Israel Antiquities Authority's attempt to get the lamps back from Trump.

