Donald Trump Stored Missing Ancient Artifacts From Israel at His Mar-a-Lago Resort After Leaving the White House: Report

Donald Trump is believed to have taken several treasured antiques that did not belong to him back to his Mar-a-Lago resort after vacating the White House.

According to a recent report published on Tuesday, July 18, the Israel Antiquities Authority loaned a set of ancient ceramic oil lamps to the Trump Administration to be used for a 2019 Hanukkah celebration. The lamps were not seen at the event, and the Antiquities Authority has yet to receive them back.