Politics Donald Trump Loses It as Protestors Call Him 'Hitler' During First-Ever Outing to Local Washington, D.C., Restaurant: Watch Source: MEHA Donald Trump dined at a local Washington D.C. restaurant for the first time ever. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 10 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Things got a bit heated during Donald Trump's first-ever presidential outing to a local restaurant in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday night, September 9, the president of the United States emerged in public to prove his belief that the nation's capital has become a safer city since he returned to the White House earlier this year and deployed the National Guard. Before Tuesday, Trump had only ever dined once in Washington, D.C. — and it was at the eatery inside of his own hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Donald Trump Dines at D.C. Restaurant Next to White House

Source: MEGA The president stepped out for dinner at Joe's Seafood next to the White House on Tuesday, September 9.

Stepping out to Joe's Seafood — located just one minute and 0.1 miles away from the White House — alongside Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump made quite the scene as he and his entourage made their way to the table surrounded by a sea of fellow restaurant guests, protestors and MAGA fans. Outside of the restaurant, Trump paused to address reporters, stating: "The restaurants now are booming. People are going out to dinner where they didn’t go out for years, and it’s a safe city. We have a capital that’s very, very safe right now."

Protestors Call Donald Trump 'Hitler' During Restaurant Outing

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was called 'Hitler' by a group of protestors at the restaurant.

Once inside the establishment, a video obtained by CNN showcased Trump's table surrounded by protestors — who held up Palestine flags and chanted: "Free D.C., free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time." At one point, Trump seemed to lose it as he yelled at protestors while shooing his hand to signal for them to be moved away from the table. As soon as Trump started yelling, Secret Service members could be seen turning to the individuals, stating "lets go" and seemingly removing them from the restaurant.

A panicked Trump asks for protesters to be removed from a DC restaurant tonight pic.twitter.com/CsPX5UqQcT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 10, 2025 Source: @MeidasTouch/X

A clip of the interaction was shared by MeidasTouch on X, alongside the caption: "A panicked Trump asks for protesters to be removed from a D.C. restaurant tonight." Amid the chaos, Trump was also greeted with cheers inside of the eatery, prompting him to give a short and witty speech. "We have a safe city. Enjoy yourselves — you won’t be mugged going home," he joked. "Have a good time, everybody."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shooed the protestors away from his table.

Trump also used his restaurant outing to snub a reporter who questioned why the president had never been seen out and about in the nation's capital before. During a press briefing at the Oval Office last week, reporter Andrew Feinberg prodded at Trump following the POTUS' comments claiming half of the restaurants in D.C. had closed because people were "afraid" to go outside. "Now those restaurants are opening and new restaurants are opening up. It's like a boom town," Trump alleged, though many critics have insisted this isn't true and establishments had been open all along.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's restaurant outing comes as he takes credit for making Washington D.C. 'safe' again.