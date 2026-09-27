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Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani’s Friendly Meeting Carries Different Rewards, Risks for Each, Expert Says

Photo of Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani praised each other after their hourlong meeting at Gracie Mansion.

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Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani emerged from an hourlong Gracie Mansion meeting praising each other despite continuing disagreements.

Mamdani thanked Trump for advancing discussions about federal support for approximately 12,000 homes over Sunnyside Yard. Trump said he wanted Mamdani to become “a great mayor.”

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Trump Sees Star Power

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Image of Zohran Mamdani discussed federal support for housing projects during his meeting with the president.
Source: MEGA

Zohran Mamdani discussed federal support for housing projects during his meeting with the president.

“I suspect he's simply attracted to Mamdani's star power,” said Reece Peck, Ph.D., an associate professor at College of Staten Island and CUNY Graduate Center, and author of Fox Populism.

“That's something Trump respects above almost anything else: media visibility and celebrity,” Peck added. “If there's a more calculated logic underneath it, it's probably something like the halo effect — the idea that proximity to a popular public figure can carry over to your own reputation.”

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Image of Donald Trump appeared to recognize Zohran Mamdani’s public profile and political influence.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to recognize Zohran Mamdani’s public profile and political influence.

Political communications strategist Alva Johnson, who recently worked on the campaign of Democrat Laura Dunn in New York’s 12th Congressional District, sees parallels between their political trajectories.

“Neither was initially embraced by his respective party establishment, both were treated as improbable candidates, and both ultimately won,” Johnson explained. “That makes their personal chemistry compelling television, even when their politics remain fundamentally at odds.”

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Mamdani Needs Federal Cooperation

Image of Zohran Mamdani sought federal cooperation to support his New York City policy goals.
Source: MEGA

Zohran Mamdani sought federal cooperation to support his New York City policy goals.

“For Mamdani, the calculation is much more practical,” Peck said, describing his approach as “sewer socialism” focused on visible quality-of-life improvements like filling potholes and improving infrastructure. “That kind of governance requires money, often federal money,” he noted. “If he loses access to federal funding, that project is directly threatened.”

Robert McCaw, government affairs director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said most supporters recognize that Mamdani “is respectfully engaging with the Trump administration” to fulfill his promises to address affordability and protect New Yorkers “from federal overreach.”

“Some anti-Muslim extremists are upset with President Trump over his friendly engagement with Mayor Mamdani because it undermines their attempts to smear the mayor and the broader American Muslim community,” McCaw said. “The politicians who cast Mayor Mamdani's Muslim faith as suspect and criticize President Trump for engaging with the mayor want to use hate to distract from their failures to deliver better lives for their own constituents."

The Imagery Creates a Risk

Image of The meeting raised questions about the political value of their public interaction.
Source: MEGA

The meeting raised questions about the political value of their public interaction.

“At a moment when CNN, MS NOW and Politico had been barred from the White House and other major television networks declined to replace CNN in the presidential press pool, Mamdani provided Trump with something politically valuable: a microphone, cameras and a full press corps at Gracie Mansion,” Johnson said.

“The substance may be a mayor attempting to secure federal cooperation for his city, while the image tells a completely different story,” she explained.

“The strategic question going forward,” Johnson continued, “is whether the tangible result of an encounter justifies the political value the imagery provides the president, particularly this close to the midterms.”

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