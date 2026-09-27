Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani’s Friendly Meeting Carries Different Rewards, Risks for Each, Expert Says

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani emerged from an hourlong Gracie Mansion meeting praising each other despite continuing disagreements. Mamdani thanked Trump for advancing discussions about federal support for approximately 12,000 homes over Sunnyside Yard. Trump said he wanted Mamdani to become “a great mayor.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Sees Star Power

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani discussed federal support for housing projects during his meeting with the president.

“I suspect he's simply attracted to Mamdani's star power,” said Reece Peck, Ph.D., an associate professor at College of Staten Island and CUNY Graduate Center, and author of Fox Populism. “That's something Trump respects above almost anything else: media visibility and celebrity,” Peck added. “If there's a more calculated logic underneath it, it's probably something like the halo effect — the idea that proximity to a popular public figure can carry over to your own reputation.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump appeared to recognize Zohran Mamdani’s public profile and political influence.

Political communications strategist Alva Johnson, who recently worked on the campaign of Democrat Laura Dunn in New York’s 12th Congressional District, sees parallels between their political trajectories. “Neither was initially embraced by his respective party establishment, both were treated as improbable candidates, and both ultimately won,” Johnson explained. “That makes their personal chemistry compelling television, even when their politics remain fundamentally at odds.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mamdani Needs Federal Cooperation

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani sought federal cooperation to support his New York City policy goals.

“For Mamdani, the calculation is much more practical,” Peck said, describing his approach as “sewer socialism” focused on visible quality-of-life improvements like filling potholes and improving infrastructure. “That kind of governance requires money, often federal money,” he noted. “If he loses access to federal funding, that project is directly threatened.” Robert McCaw, government affairs director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said most supporters recognize that Mamdani “is respectfully engaging with the Trump administration” to fulfill his promises to address affordability and protect New Yorkers “from federal overreach.” “Some anti-Muslim extremists are upset with President Trump over his friendly engagement with Mayor Mamdani because it undermines their attempts to smear the mayor and the broader American Muslim community,” McCaw said. “The politicians who cast Mayor Mamdani's Muslim faith as suspect and criticize President Trump for engaging with the mayor want to use hate to distract from their failures to deliver better lives for their own constituents."

The Imagery Creates a Risk

Source: MEGA The meeting raised questions about the political value of their public interaction.