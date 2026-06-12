Donald Trump Struggles to Stay Awake While Hiding His Bruised Hand in Oval Office Amid Stroke Fears: Watch
June 12 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Donald Trump further fueled health speculation after seemingly struggling to stay awake during a recent Oval Office briefing.
On Thursday, June 11, the president of the United States appeared on-camera while sitting at the Resolute Desk to sign a "proclamation to restore commercial fishing access to nearly half a million square miles in the Pacific" as part of the "America First Fishing Policy," according to a White House Press release.
In viral videos circulating on social media of the Oval Office meeting, Trump was accusing of once-again dozing off on the job. His bruised hands also remained a subject of online commentary, as the POTUS was seen hiding the top of one hand with the other.
One X account posted a clip of the briefing, writing, "OH-MY-GOD!!! WHAT THE H--- IS HAPPENING TO DONALD TRUMP RIGHT NOW AT THE OVAL OFFICE?"
"Is Trump just struggling to stay awake? Or is it more than that? What about his hands? Something is off," the critic questioned.
Headquarters, an account formerly tied to Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign, also noted: "Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep in the Oval Office."
'Trump Literally Can't Stay Awake Through Important Meetings'
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In response to the video, many Trump critics chimed in to express concerns about the U.S. commander-in-chief's health.
One individual referenced recent stroke fears while mocking the president's weight and fast food-heavy eating habits, as another called Trump "disrespectful," asking: "And why is he always sitting during these briefings when everyone else is standing around him?"
"Trump literally can't stay awake through important meetings. Wouldn't you think his doctors might say to Trump "Go to sleep at night. You can tweet in the morning, you idiot," a third critic added, while a fourth complained, "All these f------ losers standing around pretending things are OK. Absolutely PATHETIC."
'Its Exhausting'
Some MAGA supporters defended the president, however, using Trump's busy schedule as an excuse for his sleepy demeanor.
"You try keeping his schedule with all that he has on his plate, while constantly being attacked by all sufferers of TDS ... it's exhausting! Most 1/2 his age probably couldn't handle it!" one fan argued.
White House Brushes Off Health Concerns
Trump's latest dozing comes after he sparked stroke fears last week following an apparent dayslong disappearance from the public.
Unconfirmed online reports tied Trump's brief absence from the public eye to stroke allegations and a rumored cognitive crisis, however, no verified medical data supports the claim of a recent stroke and the White House continues to insist the president is in "excellent" health.