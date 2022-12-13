Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Didn't Join Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign As They 'Don't Need' The Former POTUS Anymore

Though Ivanka Trump may have cited her young family as to why she and husband Jared Kushner would not be participating in her father Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, it seems the fashion maven may have an ulterior motive for hopping off the Trump train.

Earlier this week, the former POTUS’s niece Mary Trump got candid about her cousin’s reasoning for distancing herself from 45’s latest White House bid, purporting that the famous power couple "finally realized that they gain more by staying away from Donald than they do by staying aligned with him."