Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Didn't Join Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign As They 'Don't Need' The Former POTUS Anymore
Though Ivanka Trump may have cited her young family as to why she and husband Jared Kushner would not be participating in her father Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, it seems the fashion maven may have an ulterior motive for hopping off the Trump train.
Earlier this week, the former POTUS’s niece Mary Trump got candid about her cousin’s reasoning for distancing herself from 45’s latest White House bid, purporting that the famous power couple "finally realized that they gain more by staying away from Donald than they do by staying aligned with him."
"Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party, and in terms of politics generally," Mary, a vocal critic of the ex-Commander-in-Chef, explained during a recent appearance on MSNBC. "And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald is doing, so they don't need him to the same degree they might have."
Beyond politics, Mary speculated that the real estate mogul may have negatively impacted the couple’s personal lives, speculating that their ties to Ivanka’s controversial father likely "damaged them, at least socially."
"It's the same with most of Donald's inner circle,” Mary quipped, noting that the former president’s daughter and son-in-law aren’t the only ones distancing themselves from him. “There is always a transactional calculation being made and a lot of people are making the calculation that it just isn't worth it for them anymore."
The ex-POTUS’s cousin isn’t the only party to speculate about Ivanka and Jared’s choice to steer clear of the campaign trail this time around. Late last month, a source close to the businesswoman explained that her allegedly negative experience serving as Senior Advisor during her dad’s administration purportedly swayed her family’s decision.
“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” the insider spilled.
“She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough," they continued.