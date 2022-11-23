OK Magazine
Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 'Running Mate In 2024' During Visit To Mar-a-Lago

Source: mega
Nov. 23 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Are Donald Trump and Kanye West collaborating? It sure seems like it! On Tuesday, November 22, the rapper, 45, tweeted that he met with the former president, 76, at his Florida estate — shortly after both men announced they were running for president in 2024.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” West wrote via Twitter. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans.”

“What you guys think [Trump’s] response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” the musical artist added.

Some users quickly reacted to the news.

One person wrote, "This really hurts to me say it but i have to confess you fell off. This is coming from someone who used to admire you for around 10 years! You used to be my biggest role model in life but I realized over the weeks you just dont hit the same anymore please just retire," while another added, "I’m sorry but I don’t know how much longer I can keep supportin your music when you’re at a point like this cuz [skull emoji]."

As OK! previously reported, West revealed he's trying to become president yet again.

“So you are running?” the camera person asked the superstar.

“Yes. It’s simple,” West, who shared that Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator, will be working alongside him on the campaign, replied. “It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”

Meanwhile, Trump made his big announcement last week.

“America's comeback starts right now,” the politician explained in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

Though it was claimed Trump was distancing himself from West after the latter made antisemitic statements, it seems like the former president had nothing but kind words to say about him.

"He made statements, rough statements, on Jewish. You've heard them and you know them well, and they're saying that was the reason," the former commander in chief — whose daughter Ivanka Trump is Jewish — replied. "So then you ask, well, would it have been the same thing if he didn't say all those good things about Trump? You know, you just don't know."

