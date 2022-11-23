Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 'Running Mate In 2024' During Visit To Mar-a-Lago

Though it was claimed Trump was distancing himself from West after the latter made antisemitic statements, it seems like the former president had nothing but kind words to say about him.

"He made statements, rough statements, on Jewish. You've heard them and you know them well, and they're saying that was the reason," the former commander in chief — whose daughter Ivanka Trump is Jewish — replied. "So then you ask, well, would it have been the same thing if he didn't say all those good things about Trump? You know, you just don't know."