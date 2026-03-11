Donald Trump's Flirting With Alice Johnson Sparks Reactions

Article continues below advertisement

Alice Marie Johnson recently stepped into the White House, not as an inmate but as Donald Trump’s newly appointed “pardon czar.” This moment coincided with a Black History Month event, where Trump made a flirtatious remark that caught everyone’s attention.

Article continues below advertisement

🔥🚨 HEARTWARMING & HILARIOUS: President Trump honors Pardon Czar Alice Johnson at White House Black History Month event!



Trump (grinning): "When I first met her, I FELL IN LOVE! 😂 The First Lady? She wasn't too happy about it!"



Alice Johnson (beaming right back): "The feeling… pic.twitter.com/cWHTK7AdLk — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) February 18, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made a playful comment about Alice Johnson at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨PARDON CZAR ALICE JOHNSON: "Don't let anyone tell you that this president right here, Donald Trump, is not for Black America — because he is." pic.twitter.com/B6k4UwZauk — Lexie🌹👉🏻🇺🇸 (@its_Lexieroy) March 9, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

“When I met her, I fell in LOVE!” Trump declared, eliciting laughter from the audience. He added, “The First Lady didn’t like it!” Johnson did not shy away from the playful banter, responding, “The feeling was mutual. Because I fell in LOVE with this man’s heart for this country!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The remark came during a Black History Month event.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people weighed in on the exchange. One person wrote, "Use your brain. the majority republic party is just racist. Mega is racist," while another said, "Absolute rubbish. he’s a racist through and through."

Article continues below advertisement

Johnson’s journey to this moment is significant. Once sentenced to life in prison for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense, she has transformed her life in remarkable ways. Born in Olive Branch, MS, Johnson faced challenges as a single mother-of-five before making a decision she later regretted — getting involved in a Memphis drug operation. Despite her claims of merely answering phones and relaying messages, federal prosecutors charged her with serious offenses, including money laundering and conspiracy. In 1997, she received a life sentence without parole.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked that he 'fell in love' when he first met Alice Johnson.

Article continues below advertisement

The tide turned for Johnson when reality TV star Kim Kardashian took notice. After discovering Johnson’s story through a social media video, Kardashian described the sentence as “so unfair.” In May 2018, Kardashian met with POTUS, advocating for Johnson’s release. One week later, Johnson’s sentence was commuted.

Article continues below advertisement

Since her release, Johnson has embraced her role as “pardon czar.” In an interview, she stated, “From the time I’ve been working on this nonstop since my release, this is really a continuation of the work that I’ve already been doing.” Johnson aims to provide clemency cases to Trump while emphasizing public safety.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alice Johnson didn't seem to mind the exchange.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics have labeled Trump’s clemency approach as chaotic. Still, Johnson stresses the importance of ensuring that those recommended for commutations receive “their best chance of success.” She plans to collaborate with figures like Pastor Paula White-Cain and Attorney General Pam Bondi in her efforts.