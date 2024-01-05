Donald Trump’s Lawyer Alina Habba Admits Her Good Looks Helped Her Get Hired: 'I Caught Attention'

Habba acknowledged her appearance played a role in her visibility, stating, "I don’t think I’d be on TV or sitting here if I didn’t look the way I look. I think I caught attention."

"Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy. Pretty. I can fake being smart,'" she quipped.

She continued to tell the host, "Listen, like, you have to be honest. It doesn’t hurt to be good-looking in this world, in the PR world, on TV. It doesn’t hurt. And when you’re good-looking, that’s great, but it can also mean people think you’re stupid."