Donald Trump’s Lawyer Alina Habba Admits Her Good Looks Helped Her Get Hired: 'I Caught Attention'
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba recently addressed questions about her prominent role in the former president's world and whether her looks played a part in it.
During an episode of the "PBD Podcast," co-host Adam Sosnick brought up the dynamic of a woman questioning or representing another woman and drew a parallel with the high-profile legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where Depp's female lawyer received praise.
Sosnick then asked Habba, "You know, say what you will about Trump, alpha man, you know, you would suspect he picks an alpha guy. But he picks a feminine, smart, capable woman. How much of you being an attractive, smart woman do you think played a role in this?"
Habba acknowledged her appearance played a role in her visibility, stating, "I don’t think I’d be on TV or sitting here if I didn’t look the way I look. I think I caught attention."
"Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' And I said, 'Oh, easy. Pretty. I can fake being smart,'" she quipped.
She continued to tell the host, "Listen, like, you have to be honest. It doesn’t hurt to be good-looking in this world, in the PR world, on TV. It doesn’t hurt. And when you’re good-looking, that’s great, but it can also mean people think you’re stupid."
In response to the assumption that Trump hired her solely due to her looks, Habba firmly denied it, spilling, "People think President Trump hired me because I was good-looking. That is absolutely not the case."
She emphasized that her qualifications and abilities were the primary reasons behind her hiring, despite Trump's reputation for not having progressive views on women.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Habba praised her client and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., for their performance in court for the New York civil fraud trial.
The lawsuit alleged that the ex-president, as well as his sons Eric and Don Jr., filed fraudulent financial statements overvaluing properties and assets for years, amounting to $250 million in damages.
"[Don Jr.] was clear, concise, made it very clear that he relied on professionals and I think the testimony speaks for itself, frankly," Habba told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.
"They did nothing wrong. This is not a witch hunt that has any meat to it — most of them are completely nonsensical, as we know — but it was an event for Letitia James to show up and have her press moment and that's why this is all happening," she continued. "Let's just not get it twisted, it's political."