'We Had a Very Strong Day': Attorney Alina Habba Praises Donald Trump Jr.'s Performance in Court
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba gave the former president's son nothing but praise after his recent court appearance.
Donald Trump Jr. testified in court on Wednesday, November 1, as part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil trial.
The lawsuit alleged that the ex-president, as well as his sons Eric and Don Jr., filed fraudulent financial statements overvaluing properties and assets for years, amounting to $250 million in damages.
During his testimony, the former first son stated he had no direct involvement in filling the financial statements. He emphasized that it was the responsibility of accountants who worked at the Trump Organization.
As senior executives of the family's real estate business, both Don Jr. and Eric, along with their father, denied any wrongdoing in connection to the civil fraud trial.
Speaking to Newsmax, Habba stated that Don Jr. had a "strong day" in court while answering questions under oath.
"[Don Jr.] was clear, concise, made it very clear that he relied on professionals and I think the testimony speaks for itself, frankly," Habba told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.
"They did nothing wrong. This is not a witch hunt that has any meat to it — most of them are completely nonsensical, as we know — but it was an event for Letitia James to show up and have her press moment and that's why this is all happening," she continued. "Let's just not get it twisted, it's political."
The trial is ongoing, with Don Jr. expected to continue testifying on Thursday, followed by Eric. The former president himself is scheduled to take the stand on Monday, November 6.
The civil lawsuit against the Trump family has been met with criticism from the ex-president, who claims that the trial, as well as other criminal investigations against him, are politically motivated "witch hunts" aimed at impeding his potential success in the 2024 election.
Habba also expressed her discontent with the trial, stating that James' office seeking testimony from the Trump family is a "whole new low."
She argued that it hinders their ability to campaign and "do what they need to do" in order to win the next election.
Judge Arthur Engoron, who's overseeing the trial, has already ruled that the former president committed fraud by misrepresenting the value of his properties over the years.
The civil trial is now deliberating the remaining six allegations mentioned in James' lawsuit, as well as determining the extent of the penalty.