'We Had a Very Strong Day': Attorney Alina Habba Praises Donald Trump Jr.'s Performance in Court

Speaking to Newsmax, Habba stated that Don Jr. had a "strong day" in court while answering questions under oath.

"[Don Jr.] was clear, concise, made it very clear that he relied on professionals and I think the testimony speaks for itself, frankly," Habba told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

"They did nothing wrong. This is not a witch hunt that has any meat to it — most of them are completely nonsensical, as we know — but it was an event for Letitia James to show up and have her press moment and that's why this is all happening," she continued. "Let's just not get it twisted, it's political."

The trial is ongoing, with Don Jr. expected to continue testifying on Thursday, followed by Eric. The former president himself is scheduled to take the stand on Monday, November 6.