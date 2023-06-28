Ivanka Trump Dismissed as Co-Defendant From $250 Million Civil Fraud Case Against Dad Donald and Brothers

As OK! previously reported, Donald slammed the lawsuit against himself and his children as nothing more than a "witch hunt" in an interview from last September.

"She [Letitia] campaigned on it. Four years ago was a vicious campaign and she just talked about Trump and we're going to indict him, we're going to get him," the controversial politician told reporters at the time. "She knew nothing about me. I never heard of her."

"This is just a continuation of a witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator at Trump Tower," he concluded.

