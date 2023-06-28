OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump Dismissed as Co-Defendant From $250 Million Civil Fraud Case Against Dad Donald and Brothers

ivanks donaldtrump pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 27 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

A panel of five judges officially dismissed Ivanka Trump as co-defendant in a civil fraud case headed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The 220-page lawsuit filed in September 2022 accused ex-prez Donald Trump and three of his children — 41-year-old daughter Ivanka and sons Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39 — of business and tax-related fraud.

ivanka trump brothers pp
Source: mega

"The record before us…indicates that defendant Ivanka Trump was no longer within the agreement’s definition of ‘Trump Organization’ by the date the tolling agreement was executed," the judges' five-page ruling read in part.

"The allegations against defendant Ivanka Trump do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016," the ruling continued. "Thus, all claims against her should have been dismissed as untimely."

donald ivanka
Source: mega

Chris Kise, who presently serves as the embattled former president's lawyer, claimed the Tuesday, June 27, judgment was "the first step towards ending a case that should never have been filed," further noting that he believed that the panel's decision "will now limit appropriately the previously unlimited reach of the Attorney General."

"Going forward, we remain confident that once all the real facts are known," he added. "There will be no doubt President Trump has built an extraordinarily successful business empire and has simply done nothing other than generate tremendous profits for those financial institutions involved in the transactions at issue in the litigation."

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
ivanka trump
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Donald slammed the lawsuit against himself and his children as nothing more than a "witch hunt" in an interview from last September.

"She [Letitia] campaigned on it. Four years ago was a vicious campaign and she just talked about Trump and we're going to indict him, we're going to get him," the controversial politician told reporters at the time. "She knew nothing about me. I never heard of her."

"This is just a continuation of a witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator at Trump Tower," he concluded.

Source: OK!

CNN reported details of the judeges' ruling.

