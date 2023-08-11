'Come On!': Chris Christie Lashes Out at Newsmax Host Eric Bolling After He Defends Donald Trump

Christie wasn't interested in Bolling's answer, as he shot back: “Come on, Eric. Eric, stop with the excuses for him please. Please."

"Fifty-two miles in four years. He had three years of his presidency before Covid was anywhere near the United States or anywhere else in the world. So, that means in three years he got 14 miles of wall done, 15 miles of wall done a year," he continued. "Congratulations. You know, at that pace he’s going to have to have over a hundred years as president to get it done, so can we stop making excuses for him? He’s a big boy now, as much as he complains all the time about how much he’s picked on. Can we not have people making excuses for him on that utter failure? Especially from someone who’s whole career is about being a builder."