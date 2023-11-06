Donald Trump's Lawyer Rants About 'Unhinged' Judge in Civil Fraud Trial, Claims He's Causing the 'Demise of the American Judicial System'
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba went off on Judge Arthur Engoron and other officials involved in the ex-president's civil fraud trial.
During a break from the Monday, November 6, testimony, the attorney spoke to reporters and berated Engoron for his alleged actions in the courtroom.
"You have the right to hire a lawyer who can stand up and say something when they see something wrong. I was told to sit down today. I was yelled at, and I had a judge who is unhinged slamming a table," the 39-year-old claimed of what went down. "Let me be very clear, I don’t tolerate that in my life, and I am not going to tolerate it here. And you know what? You shouldn’t either."
"Because not every American citizen gets a camera and a microphone, and what I’m seeing is such a demise of the American judicial system and democracy," she continued. "...Pay attention, America. We need to fix this country. We need to stop what is happening in this courtroom."
A reporter then asked Habba if she was "concerned" by some of the answers the businessman was giving.
"The judge doesn’t like when President Trump explains what actually happened because it’s not good for his narrative," she replied. "This is a judge who clearly has an issue — if you’ve seen his behavior with me, you’ve seen his behavior with the president today. He has a clear issue with facts that are not good for the case because he already predetermined [the outcome]… This judge decided this case and liability before we walked up those stairs. I didn't have a shot."
- 'We Had a Very Strong Day': Attorney Alina Habba Praises Donald Trump Jr.'s Performance in Court
- 'He's an Out of Control Nut Job': Donald Trump Fumes at Judge After They Demand Ivanka Testify in Fraud Trial
- Donald Trump Yells at Judge to 'Leave My Children Alone' in Scathing Truth Social Rant Targeting New York Fraud Trial
"So right now, we are sitting here doing a whole dance, and the only thing they want are facts that are bad for Trump. That’s why he's silencing him, that’s why he’s telling him short answers and why he’s clearly enraged, his face is red," the legal guru claimed. "He came in hot and he doesn’t know how to handle him."
As OK! reported, Trump is at the center of a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who claimed he and the Trump Organization defrauded banks and inflated assets.
Last week, the ex-POTUS' sons Donald Trump Jr., 45, and Eric Trump, 39, testified, and on Wednesday, November 8, his daughter Ivanka Trump, 42, will do the same.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former commander-in-chief, 77, has denied any wrongdoing, insisting his assets are actually undervalued.
Mediaite reported on Habba's words to the press.