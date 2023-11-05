'He's a Fat Pig': Donald Trump Takes a Dig at Rival Chris Christie's Weight at Florida Freedom Conference
Donald Trump took a shot at Republican rival Chris Christie!
On Saturday, November 4, the GOP frontrunner gave a speech during the Florida Freedom Conference, where he bashed the former governor of New Jersey for his weight.
The day had already been a tough one for Christie as he was booed and jeered by the conference crowd, who demanded he exit the stage.
Trump not only mentioned the audience’s distaste for Christie in his speech, he also claimed the 61-year-old only criticizes his campaign because the former president didn’t give him a position of power when he was in office.
“What’s it all about? Is just doing it because I didn’t give them a job in the administration,” Trump began before going after Christie’s physique. “What’s he doing and why would I do a debate when Christie…sir I’m sorry. He is not a fat pig. Okay. This man. He is not a fat pig. No, it’s true. And you can’t you can’t use the term fat.”
The father-of-five continued: “You’re allowed to use the word pig, but not fat. No, the man just said he’s a fat pig. And I said, No, he’s not a fat pig! So now the press can’t kill me because all I’m doing is responding. I’m responding. He is not a pig!”
As OK! previously reported, these comments come as no surprise as the two politicians have a long-standing feud.
Just last month, Christie went after Trump’s intelligence while discussing the ex-commander-in-chief’s praise for the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
While talking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer, the duo recalled when Trump recently referred to Hezbollah as "very smart."
Blitzer then asked Christie, "You slammed Trump for these comments, accusing him of 'praising murderers.' Why do you think so many Republicans seem untroubled by Trump's comments?"
"You know, I don't know that that's true. I think there might be a lot of Republicans who are troubled by his comments," he replied.
"Wolf, let's make it clear he's a fool. He's a fool. Only a fool wouldn't make those kind of comments," Christie said of Trump. "Only a fool would give comments that could give aid and comfort to Israel's adversary in this situation. And he always places in the context of himself."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He went off in those comments to talk about his resentment towards Prime Minister Netanyahu because they had a disagreement regarding the actions we took regarding Suleimani. And he says, 'I still am angry with Netanyahu about that,' implying that that's the motivation for his comments," Christie explained. "This is someone who cares not about the American people, not about the people of Israel, but he cares about one person, one person only the person he sees in the mirror when he wakes up in the morning."