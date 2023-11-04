Donald Trump's Lawyer Lashes Out After Judge Drags His Children in Ex-Prez’s Civil Trial Case
Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba recently had an outburst outside the former president’s fraud trial.
Trump was not present at the time, however, the legal mind attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron, who recently demanded the ex-commander-in-chief’s kids testify for the case.
While sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. testified this week, Judge Engoron recently ruled that Ivanka Trump must take the stand despite her attempt to get out of doing so.
None of Don Sr. adult kids were happy about testifying. Ivanka previously pleaded “undue hardship” in trying to avoid the court’s request and Eric and Don Jr. both complained about doing so publicly.
Habba joined in their complaints during her commentary from Friday, November 3.
“All right. We are now over a month deep into the biggest waste of New York taxpayer dollars I have ever seen! President Trump’s statement of financial condition was so undervalued. But Letitia James, as you’ve seen, will show up when it’s a press day! I said it yesterday on the news. She hasn’t been here for days. But you know when she’s going to come? When the main events here and that is Trump!” she said about attorney general.
“She piggybacked on Trump to get into office. She didn’t do it well enough to be a governor. She was a failed gubernatorial candidate. And now she’s working on her politics again! She shows up, sits in the back when she should be doing real work because the city of New York has fallen apart!” Habba claimed.
She continued: “If you are a business in New York, pay attention. You put your value. President Trump wanted to inflate his net worth on a statement of financial condition. His brand alone could double, triple it! It’s basic! It’s basic! This is a waste of time. We heard testimony from an expert this week. Mr. James wasn’t here for that day because it wasn’t good for her. He’s been paid by New York taxpayer dollars, $450,000 in the past few months to come here and testify. That’s your money! That’s not my money.”
Habba then referred to Don Sr.’s three adult kids as children, emphasizing that she believes they should not have to take the stand.
“It is a crime. And now these CHILDREN are being brought in! Away from their families, for doing nothing wrong! It’s a great company. It has always been a great company. It’s worth a lot more than the statements say, and she just doesn’t like it. And now her politics don’t allow her to back off or back down! And it’s unfortunate, but this case should be done. We are wasting our time. Thank you,” she concluded the rant.