'His IQ Is Really Up There!': Donald Trump's 'Obvious' Nickname for Wife Melania Trump Revealed
POTUS and the first lady are on the fast track to proving they have a happy, playful marriage.
President Donald Trump approached the podium at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday, July 3, to celebrate Congress passing his controversial "One Big, Beautiful Bill" Act.
During the event, he made a bold remark about the nickname he has for his wife, Melania Trump, 55.
Donald Trump Reveals Nickname for Wife Melania
Full of glee, the 79-year-old political leader addressed the crowd with his comical term of endearment and reason for it.
“I remember saying to our great first lady… I call her ‘First Lady,’ isn’t it terrible?” Donald shared as he laughed at the Salute to America event.
“I’m saying, ‘Good night, first lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president; that’s why,” he explained. “I said, ‘First lady, it’s terrible nobody wants to join our military force.'”
Donald Trump Ridiculed for Being a 'Moron'
After his obvious nickname for Melania went viral, social media users couldn’t help but make fun of him.
“He calls her First Lady to remind himself that he is President. Oh yeah, his IQ is really up there!” exclaimed one on Facebook.
Others were just as disgusted by how he uses the nickname for Melania as a way to remind himself he’s the most powerful man in American politics.
“Always about him, him, him, narcissistic psycho,” commented one on X.
“The self-proclaimed STABLE GENIUS sounds like a STABLE MORON,” said another.
“D---, you need to be reminded?!” questioned a third.
- 'They Don't Spend Any Time Together': President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Are 'Separated,' Source Claims
- 'How'd I Do?': Donald Trump Called Wife Melania After Every Rally To 'Elevate' Him, Former Advisor Dishes
- Melania Trump Mocked for Calling Husband Donald a 'Family Man' After Stormy Daniels Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Melania Trump 'Hates' Husband Donald
The president and first lady’s relationship has long been under a microscope — especially after he was rumored to have cheated on her with adult film actress Stormy Daniels just months after Melania gave birth to Barron Trump, 19.
In Michael Wolff’s book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, released in February, the author revealed a shocking statement about Donald and Melania after he interviewed a Mar-a-Lago patio confidant.
In his publication, Wolff wrote how his source was “bewildered that this needed saying,” but that Melania “f------ hates him.”
Michael Wolff Questions Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage
Wolff noted that the 2024 criminal trial between Stormy and the political businessman, where the X-rated actress accused Donald of paying her hush money after their affair, set the First Couple back in their marriage
“Whatever was going on — and no one had any idea what was going on, at least no more than what was plainly obvious — it had certainly not been helped by the Stormy trial,” Wolff wrote in his book. “But that seemed hardly the only thing to explain the colder and colder winter.”