'His IQ Is Really Up There!': Donald Trump's 'Obvious' Nickname for Wife Melania Trump Revealed

photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Social media users were baffled by the nickname the president uses for his wife.

By:

July 5 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

POTUS and the first lady are on the fast track to proving they have a happy, playful marriage.

President Donald Trump approached the podium at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Thursday, July 3, to celebrate Congress passing his controversial "One Big, Beautiful Bill" Act.

During the event, he made a bold remark about the nickname he has for his wife, Melania Trump, 55.

Donald Trump Reveals Nickname for Wife Melania

donald trumps nickname wife melania trump
Source: mega

The president revealed Melania Trump's nickname at the Salute to America event in Iowa.

Full of glee, the 79-year-old political leader addressed the crowd with his comical term of endearment and reason for it.

“I remember saying to our great first lady… I call her ‘First Lady,’ isn’t it terrible?” Donald shared as he laughed at the Salute to America event.

“I’m saying, ‘Good night, first lady, my darling,’ because it reminds me that I’m president; that’s why,” he explained. “I said, ‘First lady, it’s terrible nobody wants to join our military force.'”

Source: @balfourUK/X

The president had a cheeky reason for why he uses the nickname for Melania Trump.

Donald Trump Ridiculed for Being a 'Moron'

donald trumps nickname wife first lady melania trump
Source: mega

The president was called out for being a 'moron' after he revealed the nickname he uses for his wife.

After his obvious nickname for Melania went viral, social media users couldn’t help but make fun of him.

“He calls her First Lady to remind himself that he is President. Oh yeah, his IQ is really up there!” exclaimed one on Facebook.

Others were just as disgusted by how he uses the nickname for Melania as a way to remind himself he’s the most powerful man in American politics.

“Always about him, him, him, narcissistic psycho,” commented one on X.

“The self-proclaimed STABLE GENIUS sounds like a STABLE MORON,” said another.

“D---, you need to be reminded?!” questioned a third.

President Donald Trump

Melania Trump 'Hates' Husband Donald

donald trumps nickname wife melania trump iq
Source: mega

A confidant reported to author Michael Wolff that Melania Trump 'hates' her husband.

The president and first lady’s relationship has long been under a microscope — especially after he was rumored to have cheated on her with adult film actress Stormy Daniels just months after Melania gave birth to Barron Trump, 19.

In Michael Wolff’s book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, released in February, the author revealed a shocking statement about Donald and Melania after he interviewed a Mar-a-Lago patio confidant.

In his publication, Wolff wrote how his source was “bewildered that this needed saying,” but that Melania “f------ hates him.”

Michael Wolff Questions Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage

donald trumps nickname melania trump
Source: mega

Author Michael Wolff stated there is something 'plainly obvious' going on in the couple's marriage.

Wolff noted that the 2024 criminal trial between Stormy and the political businessman, where the X-rated actress accused Donald of paying her hush money after their affair, set the First Couple back in their marriage

“Whatever was going on — and no one had any idea what was going on, at least no more than what was plainly obvious — it had certainly not been helped by the Stormy trial,” Wolff wrote in his book. “But that seemed hardly the only thing to explain the colder and colder winter.”

