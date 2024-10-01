Donald Trump's Infidelity Allegations: Every Time the Ex-POTUS Was Accused of Cheating on Melania
Donald Trump Had an Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels
In March 2006, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, welcomed their only son, Barron Trump. Four months later, the ex-POTUS allegedly started an entanglement with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
A decade later, Stormy sat for an interview on 60 Minutes and detailed her first encounter with Donald in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.
She also told Adult Video News, "That was actually my first time on a golf course, and when you're riding around with Donald Trump in an Escalade golf cart during your first time out on a course, I'd say I was doing all right."
According to Stormy, the businessman invited her to dinner and met him in his hotel suite. From there, they reportedly had intercourse that was "entirely consensual," and the affair allegedly continued afterward.
In addition, she revealed to Anderson Cooper how she and Donald kept in touch and met several times in the months thereafter.
"And this was not a secret. He never asked me not to tell anyone. He called several times when I was in front of many people and I would be like, 'Oh my God, he's calling.' They were like, 'Shut up, the Donald?'" Stormy said of their meetings.
She continued, "And I'd put him on speakerphone, and he wanted to know what I was up to and, 'When can we get together again? I just wanted to give you a quick update, we had a meeting, it went great. There's — it's gonna be spectacular, they're totally into the idea,' and I was like mhmm that part I never believed."
Before the 2016 election, Stormy reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and received a $130,000 payment from Donald's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. The affair and the hush money became the center of the trial that ran from April to May, which found The Apprentice star guilty of 34 counts of fraud.
Donald Trump Also Reportedly Cheated on Melania Trump With Karen McDougal
During Donald's hush money trial, his affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal was also unearthed. According to one of the prosecutors in the case, the infidelity began while Melania was pregnant.
"The fact that this relationship occurred during the defendant's wife's pregnancy, and after the birth of their child, speaks directly to the extent to which the defendant believed the story would be damaging to his campaign," said Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass.
However, two sources told Business Insider that the relationship started after Melania gave birth to Barron.
Meanwhile, Karen told Anderson she felt guilty about her relationship with the married man.
"There was a real relationship there. There was real — there were feelings between the two of us," she said. "Not just myself, not just him. There was a real relationship there."
Laura Loomer Entered the Picture
Following Donald's affair scandals with Karen and Stormy, the public speculated he was having an affair with the far-right activist and infamous conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer after they were spotted "getting handsy" at several events.
Photos circulated on X showed Donald holding Laura's waist and seemingly enjoying their time together amid Melania's MIA status on his campaign trail.
Laura, on the other hand, denied the claims on her podcast.
“They’ve taken it so far, and you know if I was a leftist journalist, if I was a Democrat, oh my God, the media would be up in arms if the Republican media was doing this to a left-wing journalist,” said Laura. ‘Oh my god, they’re misogynist, they’re bullying a woman, they’re trying to Monica Lewinsky her, they’re trying to discredit the fact that she’s a working woman.’”
Donald Trump Stared at a Woman's Chest During a Campaign Event
Donald stirred the pot even more when he was caught staring at a woman's chest during a campaign event.
MeidasTouch News Editor-in-Chief Ron Filipkowski shared an image of the controversial moment, showing Donald fixated on a woman while on stage.
"Where's he looking?" Ron wrote.
One asked, "Seeing young women support Trump just freaks me out. I don’t get it."
A second wrote, "Trump has more pictures with other women than he does of him and his wife," while a third person added, "Obviously he’s trying to determine if the dress is blue or brown 😂."
Donald Trump Reportedly Sexually Assaulted Several Women After His Marriage to Melania Trump
On top of Donald's infidelity issues, the Republican presidential nominee had been slapped with sexual misconduct allegations — and some of the incidents happened amid his marriage to Melania.
Speaking with The New York Times, Rachel Crooks, who worked as a secretary in Donald's building, said the former president shook her hand before kissing her on the cheeks and the lips when they first met outside an elevator at Trump Tower in 2005.
Meanwhile, People writer Natasha Stoynoff alleged Donald inappropriately touched her when she went to Mar-a-Lago to interview him during his and Melania's first wedding anniversary.
More accusers — including Jennifer Murphy, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen and Cassandra Searles — came forward with similar stories.