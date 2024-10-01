Donald Trump's Infidelity Allegations: Every Time the Ex-POTUS Was Accused of Cheating on Melania

In March 2006, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, welcomed their only son, Barron Trump. Four months later, the ex-POTUS allegedly started an entanglement with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

A decade later, Stormy sat for an interview on 60 Minutes and detailed her first encounter with Donald in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

She also told Adult Video News, "That was actually my first time on a golf course, and when you're riding around with Donald Trump in an Escalade golf cart during your first time out on a course, I'd say I was doing all right."

According to Stormy, the businessman invited her to dinner and met him in his hotel suite. From there, they reportedly had intercourse that was "entirely consensual," and the affair allegedly continued afterward.

In addition, she revealed to Anderson Cooper how she and Donald kept in touch and met several times in the months thereafter.

"And this was not a secret. He never asked me not to tell anyone. He called several times when I was in front of many people and I would be like, 'Oh my God, he's calling.' They were like, 'Shut up, the Donald?'" Stormy said of their meetings.

She continued, "And I'd put him on speakerphone, and he wanted to know what I was up to and, 'When can we get together again? I just wanted to give you a quick update, we had a meeting, it went great. There's — it's gonna be spectacular, they're totally into the idea,' and I was like mhmm that part I never believed."

Before the 2016 election, Stormy reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and received a $130,000 payment from Donald's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. The affair and the hush money became the center of the trial that ran from April to May, which found The Apprentice star guilty of 34 counts of fraud.