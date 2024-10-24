Stormy Daniels Jokes Donald Trump Is 'No Arnold Palmer' After Ex-Prez Boasts About the Late Golfer's Manhood

This back-and-forth comes days after Trump bizarrely brought up the late golfer's manhood during a Pennsylvania rally on October 19.

"He was an incredible man, he was an incredible champion, and he came from Latrobe. This is a guy that was all man," he boasted to the crowd. "This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh my God, that's unbelievable.' I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man."