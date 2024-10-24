Stormy Daniels Jokes Donald Trump Is 'No Arnold Palmer' After Ex-Prez Boasts About the Late Golfer's Manhood
Stormy Daniels took aim at Donald Trump while doing a comedic Q&A with political impressionist Matt Friend, who was pretending to be the embattled ex-prez.
When Friend asked her if she'd be voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, she replied, "No ... Because you're no Arnold Palmer."
"How would my little size compare to Arnold?" Friend quipped, still impersonating the 78-year-old. "Because Arnold had a great schlong. He got a big one in the locker room, it was so big."
Daniels responded, "Mine's bigger."
As OK! previously reported, the adult film star famously claimed to have had a sexual encounter with the controversial businessman after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Trump has denied all allegations of having an affair with Daniels.
This back-and-forth comes days after Trump bizarrely brought up the late golfer's manhood during a Pennsylvania rally on October 19.
"He was an incredible man, he was an incredible champion, and he came from Latrobe. This is a guy that was all man," he boasted to the crowd. "This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh my God, that's unbelievable.' I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man."
The professional golfer's daughter, Peg Palmer Wears, later admitted that she wasn't "really upset" by Trump's comments.
"There’s nothing much to say," she said. "I think it was a poor choice of approaches to remembering my father, but what are you going to do?"
As OK! previously reported, Palmer was a well-known conservative prior to his 2016 passing, but in a 2018 interview, Wears admitted her dad wasn't the biggest fan of Trump during his 2016 election campaign.
"Like he couldn’t believe the arrogance and crudeness of this man who was the nominee of the political party that he believed in," she shared. "Then he said, ‘He’s not as smart as we thought he was,’ and walked out of the room. What would my dad think of Donald Trump today? I think he’d cringe."
Wears also noted that she "didn’t always agree" politically with her conservative father, but he was "a quintessential American who believed fervently in this country, even when he questioned its direction."