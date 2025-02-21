Melania Trump Allegedly 'F------ Hates' Husband Donald Trump, According to New Bombshell Book
First Lady Melania Trump allegedly "hates" her husband, President Donald Trump, according to a new book that covers the challenges the GOP faced on the campaign trail.
In the upcoming work, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, author Michael Wolff interviewed a "Mar-a-Lago patio confidant" who spilled the tea about how Melania truly feels about her ball and chain.
The writer is the best-selling author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which created shockwaves in 2018 when it lifted the lid on the infighting and dysfunction in the first Trump administration.
In his new book, he writes that his source was “bewildered that this needed saying,” but that Melania "f------ hates him."
One of the most eyebrow-raising revelations is Melania's conspicuous absence during Donald's campaign events. Melania reportedly did not make a single campaign appearance in the 18 months leading up to the Republican National Convention in July 2024.
Even though she did appear on stage with Donald after his acceptance speech, she refrained from making a speech herself, leaving many to speculate about the state of their marriage.
"Whatever was going on — and no one had any idea what was going on, at least no more than what was plainly obvious — it had certainly not been helped by the Stormy trial,” Wolff writes, referring to the criminal trial that resulted in the president being convicted of 34 felony charges for making a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
"But that seemed hardly the only thing to explain the colder and colder winter," Wolff added.
The book suggests the campaign's narrative of a "part-time First Lady" and Melania's reluctance to participate in campaign events added to the growing tension between the couple.
As the book delves deeper into the complexities of Donald and Melania's marriage, it becomes evident that the relationship is far from conventional.
To get ahead of the book's release, a number of campaign figures, including co-chairs Susie Wiles — who now serves as the president’s chief-of-staff — and Chris LaCivita, released a statement.
"A number of us have received inquiries from the disgraced author Michael Wolff, whose previous work can only be described as fiction. He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened," they wrote. "As a group, we have decided not to respond to his bad-faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes. Consider this our blanket response to whatever he writes."