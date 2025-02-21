Melania Trump Allegedly 'F------ Hates' Husband Donald Trump, According to New Bombshell Book

The writer is the best-selling author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which created shockwaves in 2018 when it lifted the lid on the infighting and dysfunction in the first Trump administration.

In his new book, he writes that his source was “bewildered that this needed saying,” but that Melania "f------ hates him."

One of the most eyebrow-raising revelations is Melania's conspicuous absence during Donald's campaign events. Melania reportedly did not make a single campaign appearance in the 18 months leading up to the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

Even though she did appear on stage with Donald after his acceptance speech, she refrained from making a speech herself, leaving many to speculate about the state of their marriage.