Donnie Wahlberg Cryptically Reflects on Recent 'Highs and Lows' After 'Committing Life to Jesus'

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Donnie Wahlberg published an unexpectedly emotional social media post reflecting on recent turbulence in his life. The New Kids on the Block star, 56, posted a lengthy message thanking fans for their support on Thursday, May 28.

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Source: @DonnieWahlberg/Instagram Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy are dedicated to their faith.

“Thankful Thursday! Reflecting on the last week and feeling such gratitude! For every step and stumble. For every high and low. He’s carried me (and us) through all of it,” Wahlberg wrote. “I’m so thankful. If you’re reading this, I’m thankful for you too! For your love, support and encouragement! It means so much! I love you Blockheads! I’m sending you #love right back and I #pray that your day is filled with peace! 🙏🏼❤️🥹🙌🏼✝️👑 #thankful #thursday #faith.” The musician recently reconnected with his faith, per an April 21 interview with podcaster George Janko. "People in this industry are broken. I’m realizing that in this last year. I’m broken, too," he revealed. "I’ve been on and off like really wanting to commit my life to Jesus. And then I would do it…but I didn’t have the resources. I was empty without Him and I was existing without Him and trying to glorify him at times." Likewise, his wife, Jenny McCarthy, said on a different podcast that they have “surrendered” to their faith. “We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him," she explained.

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Donnie Wahlberg and New Kids on the Block Performed at the AMAs

Source: MEGA Donnie Wahlberg is a part of New Kids on the Block.

Wahlberg’s most recent musings on faith and gratitude were written under a photo of him on stage at this year’s American Music Awards, wearing a studded black jacket, cross necklace and black sunglasses. The boy band — which also includes Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood — performed at the awards show on Monday, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Fans were struck with nostalgia as the men jumped out of a white car, akin to their 1988 music video, and sang “You Got It (The Right Stuff).”

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Inside New Kids on the Block's Las Vegas Residency

Source: MEGA Donnie Wahlberg recently admitted to feeling 'empty' without Jesus.

Ahead of their performance, the group, who currently has a Las Vegas residency, reflected on how the music industry has shifted since they rose to fame four decades ago. “The famous line when we were kids and for older people is ‘In my day, we had to walk 20 miles in snow to school.’ Well, guess what? In our day, you had to get out and go to a record store, either on the subway or a car or walk,” said Wahlberg. “You had to go through major effort to buy a record or cassette. There was no hit a switch while you’re lying in bed waking up in the morning. You had to put major effort. "For us, we had to go to downtown Boston to find a record store, and it was like a two-hour ordeal just to get there and back, plus an hour to shop around. It’s totally different nowadays, but now we can say, ‘In our day, you had to work to go get someone’s music!’” the star added.

Source: MEGA Donnie Wahlberg and New Kids on the Block are performing in Vegas this summer.