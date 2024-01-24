Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy 'Shudder' When People Call Them a 'Hollywood Couple'
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy do not identify with the Hollywood lifestyle.
The Dead Silence actor, 54, admitted he and The Masked Singer judge, 51, have kept their marriage far away from the spotlight after tying the knot in 2014.
"We are proud of the fact that we're a successful couple," Wahlberg admitted of himself and McCarthy. "We kind of shudder at the term 'Hollywood couple' like when we got together, and people were like 'Oh a new Hollywood couple! They'll last two years!' We were like, 'First of all, we're going to last more than two years and second of all, we're not a Hollywood couple. We're a couple.'"
"Hollywood has nothing to do with our relationship," he added. "We have very little to do with Hollywood. We live in Illinois. She's from Chicago, I'm from Boston. Our relationship is not about Hollywood. It's about home, family and love."
Apparently staying away from the craziness of Tinseltown has worked, because the duo have been going strong for nearly a decade. "He is the most wonderful husband a girl could ever ask for," the blonde beauty exclusively told OK! last year.
"Anyone that's a fan of him — just know that he makes the world's greatest husband and father," she continued to gush, while adding how her spouse was extremely supportive as she was undergoing an AirSculpt body contouring procedure.
"He saw me do all the research and was like, 'You know, this sounds unlike anything you've ever done,'" McCarthy recalled of Wahlberg's reaction. "We would talk on the phone and when I came home and he saw the results that quick — he was blown away."
"I walked past in the bedroom and he goes, 'I still can't believe it!' because the results were so quick," the former cohost of The View explained.
"The doctor sculpted me because I've never really had hips," McCarthy dished. "I've always been kind of straight so he kind of sculpted me, wiped out these hips. Now Donnie's in heaven! I thought I was happy but just talk to my husband!"
With all of the support the two give each other, they also know how to keep their romance spicy. "Respecting each other, communicating with each other, being each other's friends. finding date nights and doing the work," McCarthy explained in a recent interview.
"You know that saying… your partner is your best teacher. It really is true. Anything that you need to work on will come out in your relationship. And we were both always willing and still willing to do the work when things come up. And it really is! It makes all the difference in the world," she explained.
Fox News Digital conducted the interview with Wahlberg.