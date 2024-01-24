Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy 'Shudder' When People Call Them a 'Hollywood Couple'

"We are proud of the fact that we're a successful couple," Wahlberg admitted of himself and McCarthy. "We kind of shudder at the term 'Hollywood couple' like when we got together, and people were like 'Oh a new Hollywood couple! They'll last two years!' We were like, 'First of all, we're going to last more than two years and second of all, we're not a Hollywood couple. We're a couple.'"

"Hollywood has nothing to do with our relationship," he added. "We have very little to do with Hollywood. We live in Illinois. She's from Chicago, I'm from Boston. Our relationship is not about Hollywood. It's about home, family and love."