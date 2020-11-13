‘Tis the season! Donnie Wahlberg showed his gratitude toward his favorite waitress at a restaurant in Cape Cod, Mass., by leaving her an enormous tip.

On Thursday, November 12, Marshland Restaurant and Bakery posted a photo of the Blue Bloods actors’ receipt on Instagram, showing he had tipped the server — Denise Andrews — $2,020 on a $35 tab.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’ #2020tipchallenge,” the post read.

“Donnie has been here before in the past and he always asks for [Denise],” Marshland restaurant owner Marty Finch told PEOPLE. “He had his normal order: steak tips with some grilled asparagus and some poached eggs. She always knows what he wants.”

“When he left he just said, ‘Denise you’re all set. The payment is on the table,’” Marty recalled. “She always says he’s a very good tipper anyway but her jaw dropped, to say the least, when she saw that amount of tip.”

Finch revealed that Andrews — who has worked at Marshland for eight years — was quick to share the money with her coworkers. “Denise was very generous. She tipped out her fellow waitstaff and the guys in the kitchen, and she actually donated too,” he said.

“She’s working on getting two families turkey meals during the holidays, so she’s generous herself. Donnie said to pass it on, to keep this positive stuff going, so she’s trying to do that as well,” he added.

The #2020TipChallenge is a reference to a tipping trend that started in January 2020 in Michigan, when a server at Thunder Bay River Restaurant received a $2,020 tip on a $23 bill.

At the beginning of the year, Wahlberg and his wife, radio personality Jenny McCarthy, left a $2,020 tip for an IHOP server in their hometown of St. Charles, Ill.

A few days later, singer Harry Styles — who was on vacation at the time in Anguilla with longtime pal James Corden and Adele — left his own $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill after a group dinner.