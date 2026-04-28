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'Doormat' Cheryl Hines Is 'Treated Horribly' by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'It Seems Terribly Sad'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines have been married for more than a decade.

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April 28 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Cheryl Hines marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might not be as keen as it seems.

The famed actress' relationship with Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary has once again come under public scrutiny following a chaotic shooting scare at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 25, in Washington, D.C.

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Image of Cheryl Hines 'burned bridges' in Hollywood after marrying Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines 'burned bridges' in Hollywood after marrying Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Hines, who tied the knot with Kennedy Jr. in 2014, made headlines after her husband was accused of leaving his wife behind as security escorted him to safety amid the sounds of gunfire coming from the Washington Hilton hotel lobby.

As Hollywood and the White House continue to blur the lines between politics and entertainment, many wonder what Hines will do to balance the two worlds after reportedly destroying her reputation in the industry.

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'She's Coming Across as a Doormat'

Image of Robert Kennedy Jr. reportedly treats Cheryl Hines 'horribly.'
Source: MEGA

Robert Kennedy Jr. reportedly treats Cheryl Hines 'horribly.'

While Hines' rep dismissed RadarOnline.com's report about her marriage, a source spilled: "She seems to have done a complete U-turn. The talk is she's fired up over this opportunity to be an influencer and Beltway powerhouse."

"Friends think she's clearly trying to be something she is not. She's coming across as a doormat putting up with all Bobby Jr.'s rubbish," the insider snubbed, per the news outlet.

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'She's Burned Her Bridges in Hollywood'

Image of Cheryl Hines appeared to ignore her husband's scandal involving 'New York Magazine' reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines appeared to ignore her husband's scandal involving 'New York Magazine' reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

Between her latest viral embarrassment and a 2024 scandal accusing RFK Jr. of sexually texting New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, Hines has seemed to ignore her husband's problems while supportively standing by his side.

"It seems terribly sad that Cheryl's willing to sacrifice her sense of self and be steamrolled by him," another source dished. "People think he's treated her horribly. She's burned her bridges in Hollywood and she's going to struggle getting these people behind her again."

'Cheryl Can Count Herself Out'

Image of Cheryl Hines is expected to be left out of her 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' costar Larry David's upcoming HBO project.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines is expected to be left out of her 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' costar Larry David's upcoming HBO project.

In addition to recent scandals, Hines is gearing up to be snubbed by her Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Larry David — who stars in an upcoming HBO project commemorating America's 250th anniversary, produced by former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

"It's expected that Larry will involve the old gang from the show to participate, but Cheryl can count herself out," the confidant confessed. "She may say she's living her life the way she wants it, but when the marriage inevitably crumbles down the line, it will be hard to open those doors that have slammed so hard on her."

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