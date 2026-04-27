Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accused of Leaving Wife Cheryl Hines Behind as He Runs Away During Terrifying WHCD Shooting: Watch

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to leave wife Cheryl Hines behind as he ran for his life during the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting on Saturday, April 25. The fancy event held at the Washington Hilton was interrupted by a shooter, forcing the audience to quickly evacuate before anyone was harmed.

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RFK Jr. Appeared to Leave Cheryl Hines Trailing Behind

Robert Kennedy, RFK leaving his wife's behind not protecting her or even remembering her. pic.twitter.com/8DTi72XCxl — Nina (@ShakeLS) April 26, 2026 Source: @ShakeLS/X RFK Jr. was accused of leaving wife Cheryl Hines behind during the WHCD shooting on April 25.

In a video shared on social media, the Health and Human Services Secretary, 72, was rapidly rushed out of the room while Hines, 60, lagged behind. The actress followed him up the stairs of the stage by herself as the politician was escorted away by law enforcement. Viewers accused RFK Jr. of not even bothering to protect his wife during the terrifying ordeal.

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Source: @ShakeLS/X RFK Jr. was rushed out by security during the shooting.

"RFK leaving his wife behind not protecting her or even remembering her," one user wrote on X. "Bro knows ball. You only have one life, but you can always get another wife," someone guffawed, while another individual added: "He could have protected her, not left her behind and walk." "This is honestly so funny. He wasn’t worried about her because they all know it’s fake. lol," a person penned. "This loser is always showing off how many pulls ups he can do and works out all the time, but when the time comes to really show off true masculinity he fails massively. A true man would have made sure he protected his wife first," one user rolled their eyes.

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Cheryl Hines Opened Up About the Horrifying Ordeal After the Party

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Source: @ShakeLS/X Cheryl Hines was lagging behind as they were rushed out of the ballroom.

Hines took to social media shortly after the shooting incident and reassured fans she was unharmed. "Okay so I just got back from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. That was a crazy moment in time," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum said.

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Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines described what happened during the shooting on social media shortly after.

"So we were there, and we heard shots, everybody got under the tables, nobody knew what was going on, and then Bobby's security detail surrounded us, and took us, had to lift me over chairs, because I'm in heels, and a gown," she went on. "They took us through all of the back ways, and we got in the car and left," Hines shared.

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Gunman Cole Tomas Allen Fired Off Several Shots at the Dinner Event

Source: MEGA Fans thought the HHS secretary failed to protect his wife during the dinner event.