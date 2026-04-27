Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accused of Leaving Wife Cheryl Hines Behind as He Runs Away During Terrifying WHCD Shooting: Watch
April 27 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to leave wife Cheryl Hines behind as he ran for his life during the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting on Saturday, April 25.
The fancy event held at the Washington Hilton was interrupted by a shooter, forcing the audience to quickly evacuate before anyone was harmed.
RFK Jr. Appeared to Leave Cheryl Hines Trailing Behind
In a video shared on social media, the Health and Human Services Secretary, 72, was rapidly rushed out of the room while Hines, 60, lagged behind.
The actress followed him up the stairs of the stage by herself as the politician was escorted away by law enforcement.
Viewers accused RFK Jr. of not even bothering to protect his wife during the terrifying ordeal.
"RFK leaving his wife behind not protecting her or even remembering her," one user wrote on X.
"Bro knows ball. You only have one life, but you can always get another wife," someone guffawed, while another individual added: "He could have protected her, not left her behind and walk."
"This is honestly so funny. He wasn’t worried about her because they all know it’s fake. lol," a person penned.
"This loser is always showing off how many pulls ups he can do and works out all the time, but when the time comes to really show off true masculinity he fails massively. A true man would have made sure he protected his wife first," one user rolled their eyes.
Cheryl Hines Opened Up About the Horrifying Ordeal After the Party
- Cheryl Hines Pleads for Her Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Receive Secret Service Protection After Recent Home Intruder Scare
- 'Traumatized' Erika Kirk Cries Under Table as Gunfire Erupts at White House Correspondents' Dinner 7 Months After Husband Charlie's Murder: Watch
- Donald Trump Snubs Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines in Shocking Moment
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Hines took to social media shortly after the shooting incident and reassured fans she was unharmed.
"Okay so I just got back from the White House Correspondents' Dinner. That was a crazy moment in time," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum said.
"So we were there, and we heard shots, everybody got under the tables, nobody knew what was going on, and then Bobby's security detail surrounded us, and took us, had to lift me over chairs, because I'm in heels, and a gown," she went on.
"They took us through all of the back ways, and we got in the car and left," Hines shared.
Gunman Cole Tomas Allen Fired Off Several Shots at the Dinner Event
"Thank you for everyone reaching out asking if we're okay, and we are okay. I'm in my pajamas now watching the news break just like you guys, but everybody stay safe," Hines concluded.
As OK! reported, suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen stormed the security checkpoint at the hotel and fired off several shots during the dinner.
President Donald Trump was immediately hurried out once the gunshots began and later took to his Truth Social account to share a photo of Allen being cuffed by police.