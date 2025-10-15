Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposed: Journalist Olivia Nuzzi to Detail Their Sexting Scandal in Her Upcoming Memoir

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is about to have more drama on his hands. In 2024, New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi stepped down from her position after it was revealed she had a "personal" relationship with the politician. Though she remained out of the spotlight since the scandal unfolded, a new report claimed she's been working on a memoir that is likely to be released around the holidays this year.

Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram Olivia Nuzzi will allegedly spill the tea on her relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in her upcoming book.

Advanced copies of the tome have allegedly been given to a few insiders, though the project is said to be about more than just the scandal, as it will also cover her career as a political journalist working during the recent election. Nuzzi, 32, has yet to comment on the book.

Inside Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Relationship

Source: mega Nuzzi stepped down from her position at 'New York Magazine' after it was revealed she had a 'personal relationship' with the politician.

As OK! reported, Nuzzi's relationship with RFK Jr. — who's been married to Cheryl Hines since 2014 — began when she interviewed him for New York Magazine in 2023. After their relationship was revealed, the publication released a statement that the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures."

'The Relationship Was Never Physical'

Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram Nuzzi insisted her relationship with RFK Jr. 'was never physical.'

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the spokesperson continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust." Nuzzi made her own comment on the scandal but didn't share details, spilling, "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York." At the time, she was engaged to reporter Ryan Lizza, 51, but they split as the trouble unfolded.

Source: mega A source claimed Kennedy once boasted about getting racy images from the writer.

One insider told a new outlet that Nuzzi was the one who pursued Kennedy, 71, though her rep denied the allegations. Another source dished to The Daily Beast that the Secretary of Health and Human Services bragged to his friends about receiving "intimate images" from Nuzzi. Kennedy denied having an affair and insisted he only met Nuzzi once.

How Cheryl Hines Reacted to the Scandal

Source: mega RFK Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, appeared to hit a rough patch during the drama but remain married.