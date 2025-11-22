Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Lies About Olivia Nuzzi Affair as His Weird Fantasy Is Exposed

Article continues below advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.had twisted fantasies about Olivia Nuzzi, her ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza alleged in a new Substack post. Kennedy, 71, reportedly wrote weird poems to Nuzzi, 32, essentially confirming their alleged affair. The politician and the Vanity Fair journalist allegedly swapped weird notes during their romance, Lizza, 51 said.

RFK Jr.'s 'American Canyon' Poem

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” RKF Jr. apparently wrote in a poem called "American Canyon" to Nuzzi. “Drink from me, Love.” "I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love," the prose allegedly said.

According to Lizza, many other poems were "too explicit to print." "I wish I hadn’t been put in this position, that I didn’t have to write about any of this, that I didn’t have to subject myself or my loved ones to embarrassment and further loss of privacy," Lizza said. Nuzzi reportedly slept with prominent figures such as RFK Jr. and South Carolina representative Mark Sanford.

Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. Met in 2023

Nuzzi and the Secretary of Health and Human Services first crossed paths when the political journalist interviewed him for her November 2023 story, "The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign.” The sexting affair scandal between Nuzzi and Kennedy had erupted soon after. She then stepped down from her role at New York Magazine in 2024, right after the reports went public. Earlier this month, Lizza accused Nuzzi of having another affair with Sanford, 65. The former couple dated from 2022 until 2024. As for Kennedy, he has been married to wife Cheryl Hines since 2014.

Olivia Nuzzi's Memoir Hits Bookshelves Next Month

