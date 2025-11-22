or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Robert F. Kennedy
Politics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Lies About Olivia Nuzzi Affair as His Weird Fantasy Is Exposed

image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote weird poems about Olivia Nuzzi as he continuously denied their affair.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote weird poems about Olivia Nuzzi as he continuously denied their affair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 22 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.had twisted fantasies about Olivia Nuzzi, her ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza alleged in a new Substack post.

Kennedy, 71, reportedly wrote weird poems to Nuzzi, 32, essentially confirming their alleged affair.

The politician and the Vanity Fair journalist allegedly swapped weird notes during their romance, Lizza, 51 said.

RFK Jr.'s 'American Canyon' Poem

image of Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. allegedly had an affair.
Source: mega

Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. allegedly had an affair.

“Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest,” RKF Jr. apparently wrote in a poem called "American Canyon" to Nuzzi. “Drink from me, Love.”

"I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’. I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love," the prose allegedly said.

image of Olivia Nuzzi also reportedly had a liaison with congressman Mark Sanford.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Nuzzi also reportedly had a liaison with congressman Mark Sanford.

According to Lizza, many other poems were "too explicit to print."

"I wish I hadn’t been put in this position, that I didn’t have to write about any of this, that I didn’t have to subject myself or my loved ones to embarrassment and further loss of privacy," Lizza said.

Nuzzi reportedly slept with prominent figures such as RFK Jr. and South Carolina representative Mark Sanford.

Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. Met in 2023

image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines married in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines married in 2014.

Nuzzi and the Secretary of Health and Human Services first crossed paths when the political journalist interviewed him for her November 2023 story, "The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign.”

The sexting affair scandal between Nuzzi and Kennedy had erupted soon after. She then stepped down from her role at New York Magazine in 2024, right after the reports went public.

Earlier this month, Lizza accused Nuzzi of having another affair with Sanford, 65. The former couple dated from 2022 until 2024.

As for Kennedy, he has been married to wife Cheryl Hines since 2014.

Olivia Nuzzi's Memoir Hits Bookshelves Next Month

image of Olivia Nuzzi will be releasing her bombshell memoir next month.
Source: @olivianuzzix/instagram

Olivia Nuzzi will be releasing her bombshell memoir next month.

Nuzzi is set to expose all about the "personal relationship" she had with Kennedy in her new memoir, American Canto.

In the book (out December 2), the reporter claimed their relationship was more than just a casual fling, noting they fell in love with each other.

She also didn't care about their large age gap, writing they had "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable."

Nuzzi recalled how they "moved through the world with amused detachment and deep sensitivity, contradictions that worked somehow in concert." She even alleged that Kennedy wanted to have a baby with her and would write her love notes.

Kennedy has denied the alleged affair.

