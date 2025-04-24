Could Dorit Kemsley Be Leaving 'RHOBH' After Fans Spot Change on Her Instagram Page?
In the wake of Garcelle Beauvais leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some eagle-eyed fans are surmising Dorit Kemsley may be the next one on her way out due to something they noticed on her social media page.
Looking at Kemsley’s Instagram bio, fans noticed there is no mention of RHOBH in it. Typically, when Housewives depart the show, they no longer mention it on their social media and/or write they were a former cast member. Kemsley, for her part, has not commented on the speculation.
Fans immediately flocked to social media platform X to comment on the change, with one fan joking, “The economy is so rough right now Dorit Kemsley can no longer afford to pretend she’s a wealthy socialite.”
“There’s no way she would quit,” another fan stated. “Girl needs that bag more than ever. And no way Bravo would dump her after carrying last season.”
Interestingly, another fan shared a screenshot from 2022 of Kemsley’s Instagram bio, showing she “never” had RHOBH in her bio, so they don’t think there was any change. Other fans shared similar screenshots as well.
Aside from Kemsley, a blind item popped up recently stating, “This West Coast Housewife who recently wished her former costar was ‘a bit more interesting’ found herself receiving a friend of contract for the new season.” Many surmised this was Erika Jayne, as she told Beauvais on the RHOBH Season 14 reunion she wished she was “more interesting.” Many fans on X said they did not believe the rumor about Jayne, especially given the legal drama surrounding her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.
Beauvais announced her departure from the franchise on March 25.
“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she stated on Instagram on March 25. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
As for why she decided to exit, Beauvais shared one of the reasons was her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wanted to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she was excited about.
“And, secondly,” she elaborated, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
In the wake of her announcement, an insider alleged to OK! she may have been fired.
“There are two trains of thought regarding what happened,” a source dished. “One: if she got what she needed from the show and wanted to leave on top before producers tried to ruin her life or it had a negative effect on her children, which would tend to align with what she put out in her statement.”
The source pointed out people “don’t tend to leave Real Housewives,” which led to some rumblings Beauvais “may have been fired.”
“If she was fired, it’s likely because they want to see Sutton Stracke without Garcelle,” the insider shared of the duo. “Garcelle never gets drunk. She never acts crazy, and, above all, she always has Sutton’s back. Sutton is a wildcard and production likely wants to see her navigate this without such a staunch defender in her corner.”