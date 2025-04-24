Could Dorit Kemsley Be Leaving 'RHOBH' After Fans Spot Change on Her Instagram Page?

Dorit Kemsley's status on 'RHOBH' is being questioned after fans spotted a change on her Instagram page.

In the wake of Garcelle Beauvais leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , some eagle-eyed fans are surmising Dorit Kemsley may be the next one on her way out due to something they noticed on her social media page.

Looking at Kemsley’s Instagram bio, fans noticed there is no mention of RHOBH in it. Typically, when Housewives depart the show, they no longer mention it on their social media and/or write they were a former cast member. Kemsley, for her part, has not commented on the speculation.

Fans immediately flocked to social media platform X to comment on the change, with one fan joking, “The economy is so rough right now Dorit Kemsley can no longer afford to pretend she’s a wealthy socialite.”

“There’s no way she would quit,” another fan stated. “Girl needs that bag more than ever. And no way Bravo would dump her after carrying last season.”

Interestingly, another fan shared a screenshot from 2022 of Kemsley’s Instagram bio, showing she “never” had RHOBH in her bio, so they don’t think there was any change. Other fans shared similar screenshots as well.