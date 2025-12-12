REALITY TV NEWS Dorit Kemsley Drops Bombshell: Reality Star Claims Kyle Richards 'Fell Hard' for 'Public Figure' Morgan Wade After Mauricio Umansky Split Source: @morganwademusic/instagram; Watch What Happens Live/Youtube Dorit Kemsley seemingly confirmed Kyle Richards dated country singer Morgan Wade as she revealed the person was a 'public figure.' Allie Fasanella Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Dorit Kemsley may have just found herself in hot water again with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kyle Richards. The starlet — who appeared on Watch What Happens Live on December 11, after the second episode of Season 15 aired — was asked by host Andy Cohen about Richards' revelation that she "fell hard" for someone who was not comfortable with the "public scrutiny." While Richards didn't share any names or even use pronouns, Kemsley told fellow guest Zooey Deschanel of the mystery person, "She’s a public figure, by the way," seemingly confirming Richards was talking about country singer Morgan Wade.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Kyle Richards Say About Her Post-Separation Relationship?

Source: mega Kyle Richards was rumored to be in a relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

During the Thursday, December 11, episode of RHOBH, Richards, 56, finally opened up about falling for someone following her 2023 separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, 55, whom she was married to for over 25 years. "I was in a relationship. I was in a very vulnerable place in my life, and I fell hard for this person," the reality star told Erika Jayne, 54. "I’m in love with somebody, I want to share that, I don’t care, I’m an open person like that. But that doesn’t mean the person I’m with feels the same way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @morganwademusic/instagram Kyle Richards revealed the person she was dating didn't want to be in the public eye.

Richards admitted that "all of the speculation and the gossip and the talking was ultimately what ended" the relationship. "I could've weathered the storm, but this is not for everyone," she shared. Richards also started to tell a producer, "I think if this person weren't so afraid of the public scrutiny and the life under a microscope…" — but didn't complete her thought.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dorit Kemsley's Full Response on 'WWHL'

Source: Watch What Happens Live/Youtube Dorit Kemsley told Andy Cohen that she and her 'RHOBH' castmates knew about the relationship.

When Cohen asked Kemsley, 49, about Richards' admission, she said the cast was aware of the secretive relationship the whole time. "I think that’s it. That’s all she ever really had to say," she said. "That’s it. All you ever had to say was that and nothing else would’ve followed." Cohen then asked her what she thinks about them being broken up, to which she said, "Well, you know...I think that's sort of what happens when she's filming.." "Ohhh...interesting...so you think they're back together?" Cohen replied. "No!" she responded, seemingly caught off guard by the question. "First of all, I have no idea."

What Kyle Richards Said About Her Relationship With Morgan Wade

Source: Morgan Wade/Youtube Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade got very close in a music video in 2023.