'RHOBH' Cast Doesn't 'Buy' Kyle Richards Lesbian Rumors: Source

Photo of Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

There have been long-standing rumors about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade.

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

There have been long-standing rumors regarding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ friendship with female country singer Morgan Wade — but, now, an insider dished to OK! the cast really doesn’t believe any of the chatter.

Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Garcelle Beauvais brought up rumors about Kyle Richards' sexual orientation on a recent 'RHOBH' episode.

“The cast doesn’t buy Kyle being a lesbian nor really believe she is a lesbian,” a source close to production explained.

Rumors about Richards' sexuality was brought up during a January 14 episode of RHOBH.

During a trip to Chuck E. Cheese, cast member Garcelle Beauvais brought the topic up, telling Richards, “Do whatever the f--- you want to do. Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”

Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Garcelle Beauvais told Kyle Richards to be 'whoever you want to be.'

The insider OK! spoke to insists Richards would never be with a woman.

“Think back to when her and Teddi Mellencamp were so shocked to learn about Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville,” the source continued of Denise and Brandi's alleged tryst. “She was acting like she was so appalled and confused that a woman could be with another woman.”

As fans recall, Brandi revealed she slept with Denise on Season 10 of RHOBH, which was something Denise vehemently denied. It later became a major focal point of the season.

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards

Photo of Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

A source alleged Kyle Richards would never be in a relationship with a woman.

The source reiterated the cast isn’t really “buying” the “thought” that Kyle would date another woman. The insider said the ladies keep “bringing it up” because “if she’s going to try to use its a distraction or storyline… well, then they’re gonna call her out on it.”

OK! previously reported on Garcelle’s comments about Kyle’s sexual orientation, which she doubled down on during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.

While The Other Black Girl star insisted she wasn’t pushing the Halloween alum to come out, she said she wanted her to “be authentic” and “own it.”

Photo of Morgan Wade, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards starred in a music video with Morgan Wade where they kissed.

“I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is gonna look,” Garcelle added. “If this is who you are or even if you’re discovering it, discover it and own it.”

For her part, Kyle felt Garcelle was “being an a--hole” and knew “exactly” what she was doing.

Morgan and Kyle never claimed to be anything but friends, but getting matching tattoos and kissing in the singer's music video led to people chatting about their friendship.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

