'RHOBH' Cast Doesn't 'Buy' Kyle Richards Lesbian Rumors: Source
There have been long-standing rumors regarding Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ friendship with female country singer Morgan Wade — but, now, an insider dished to OK! the cast really doesn’t believe any of the chatter.
“The cast doesn’t buy Kyle being a lesbian nor really believe she is a lesbian,” a source close to production explained.
Rumors about Richards' sexuality was brought up during a January 14 episode of RHOBH.
During a trip to Chuck E. Cheese, cast member Garcelle Beauvais brought the topic up, telling Richards, “Do whatever the f--- you want to do. Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”
The insider OK! spoke to insists Richards would never be with a woman.
“Think back to when her and Teddi Mellencamp were so shocked to learn about Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville,” the source continued of Denise and Brandi's alleged tryst. “She was acting like she was so appalled and confused that a woman could be with another woman.”
As fans recall, Brandi revealed she slept with Denise on Season 10 of RHOBH, which was something Denise vehemently denied. It later became a major focal point of the season.
The source reiterated the cast isn’t really “buying” the “thought” that Kyle would date another woman. The insider said the ladies keep “bringing it up” because “if she’s going to try to use its a distraction or storyline… well, then they’re gonna call her out on it.”
OK! previously reported on Garcelle’s comments about Kyle’s sexual orientation, which she doubled down on during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.
While The Other Black Girl star insisted she wasn’t pushing the Halloween alum to come out, she said she wanted her to “be authentic” and “own it.”
“I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is gonna look,” Garcelle added. “If this is who you are or even if you’re discovering it, discover it and own it.”
For her part, Kyle felt Garcelle was “being an a--hole” and knew “exactly” what she was doing.
Morgan and Kyle never claimed to be anything but friends, but getting matching tattoos and kissing in the singer's music video led to people chatting about their friendship.
Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.