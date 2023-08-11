Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Kyle Richards' Steamy Music Video With Rumored Flame Morgan Wade
Mauricio Umansky is throwing his support behind Kyle Richards getting cozy with someone else — in a music video!
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stunned Bravo fans with her steamy role as Morgan Wade's love interest in the video for her new song "Fall in Love With Me," her estranged husband seemed to give his stamp of approval in the comments section.
"So good," Umansky wrote below the clip shared by Richards — who separated from the real estate broker earlier this year — on Thursday, August 10, along with three fire emojis.
In the headline-making short film, the 54-year-old can be seen doing splits, squats and working out on an exercise ball while the vocalist, 28, stared at her.
Later on in the sultry video, Richards and Wade fed each other strawberries, hung in a tub together and almost shared a kiss. Despite the footage appearing that the two are more than friends, both the reality star and the music sensation maintain they were trying to troll the public over the media speculation about their relationship.
"We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade said in a promotional clip for the video before its release.
- Kyle Richards Stars as Morgan Wade's Love Interest in New Music Video as Dating Rumors Swirl
- Kyle Richards Supports Morgan Wade at Upcoming Show as 'RHOBH' Star Is Producing a Documentary on Singer's Life
- Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Wedding Ring After Shocking Separation Bombshell
The unwavering support from Umansky comes weeks after it was revealed to the world that the pair had separated after nearly three decades of marriage. However, the status of where the two stand at the moment is still unclear as they both emphasized that they were not going to be getting divorced.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky wrote in a joint statement in July.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"However, yes, we have had a rough year," they explained. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."