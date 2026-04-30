Dove Cameron Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Bikini Ahead of Rumored Wedding: Photos

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Dove Cameron is soaking up the sun! The Descendants star gave fans a closer look at her toned figure in a series of stunning photos shared to Instagram, instantly sparking fresh buzz about her personal life — including ongoing rumors about a possible wedding.

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Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Dove Cameron showed off her toned figure in bikini photos.

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In the snaps, Cameron lounged on what appeared to be a boat, rocking a light blue bikini paired with a breezy cover-up and a white headscarf. Holding a glass of what looked like limoncello, she tilted her face toward the sun, serving effortless vacation glam with ease.

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She kept things playful and chic in the caption, writing, “limoncello monello 🍋🍸💚.” Fans — and a few famous friends — wasted no time flooding the comments section with love. Heidi Klum dropped a string of heart emojis, while her fiancé, Damiano David, wrote, “Princess 👑🍋."

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Cameron also shared sweet photos of herself and David enjoying their tropical getaway, both dressed in coordinated white outfits. The new pics arrive after the actress and singer, 30, previously revealed that she and the Måneskin frontman are engaged, sharing the news back in January.

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Source: @dovecameron/Instagram The couple shared moments from their tropical getaway.

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She later showed off her ring during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recalling how the proposal came together. “He was like, 'I'm designing the ring.' And then he was like, 'The ring is done. So every step of the way I didn't know how close we were, how far we were, but I just knew forever that this was coming,” she said.

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Source: @dovecameron/Instagram Dove Cameron admitted that wedding planning is a completely new experience for her.

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Now, as wedding talk ramps up, Cameron admitted she’s still figuring it all out. In a recent interview with Allure, she shared that planning a wedding — especially choosing what to wear — feels completely new to her.

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"I've never had to think about any of this stuff before. I didn't ever know if I was going to get married. It was never one of those things that I had planned out. I didn't know what form my life was going to take. And now, I'm like a baby again," she told the outlet in an interview published on February 5.

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Source: @dovecameron/Instagram The actress wants a bridal look that reflects her identity while balancing simplicity and bold expression.

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Another major influence in her decision-making process is her identity and how she wants that reflected on her big day. "I'm going to have to figure out a way to design a dress that feels inclusive of the fullness of who I am. I think it would be wrong of me to go too hard either way," she shared.