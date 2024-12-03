Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reveals Why She Extended an Olive Branch to Quad Webb After 'Married to Medicine' Rift: 'Forgiveness Was Needed'

While Kimes' heart was open to repairing the friendship, Dr. Simone Whitmore hasn't been as willing to mend fences with Webb. "Simone is very sensitive. She gets in her feelings very easily," the scholar says. "I think that Quad has not always been one to always be there when we needed her."

"For example, a lot of times Quad does go off the grid," she points out. "Maybe she has her reasons, and everybody has their reasons, but Simone is more like, 'If you're not hanging with me before, why are you trying to hang with me now?'"