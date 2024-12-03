Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reveals Why She Extended an Olive Branch to Quad Webb After 'Married to Medicine' Rift: 'Forgiveness Was Needed'
Dr. Heavenly Kimes is all about making amends — with only certain people!
The dental hygienist was one of the first women in the Married to Medicine cast to extend an olive branch to Quad Webb after her estrangement from the group. Despite the initial shock, Kimes was confident in her recent move.
"I felt like Quad did not do anything that warranted us to put her off," the mother-of-three exclusively explains to OK! of the talk show host being iced out of the cast. "I know they had their reasons; I had mine as well, but I thought it wasn't that deep for it to go that way."
During the Season 10 reunion, many of the ladies intensely aired out their grievances toward Webb. "I know how I was in my feelings that night. But after a couple of months, I realized that forgiveness was needed," she notes.
While Kimes' heart was open to repairing the friendship, Dr. Simone Whitmore hasn't been as willing to mend fences with Webb. "Simone is very sensitive. She gets in her feelings very easily," the scholar says. "I think that Quad has not always been one to always be there when we needed her."
"For example, a lot of times Quad does go off the grid," she points out. "Maybe she has her reasons, and everybody has their reasons, but Simone is more like, 'If you're not hanging with me before, why are you trying to hang with me now?'"
In the first episode of Season 11, Phaedra Parks accused Kimes of being unable to take accountability for what she says. However, the entrepreneur begs to differ. "The truth ain't in that," Kimes makes clear.
"If you ask me the opinion of someone else and they said that, I might take it a little bit more seriously," she explains of the remark. "I really like Phaedra, but I don't think she knows me that well or anyone in the group to make that assessment."
Although there may be rifts here and there, Kimes says most of the cast sees each other often, even when the cameras aren't rolling.
"For me, it's not really coming back to anything because I hang out with the girls all year long," she notes about returning for Season 11. "We all hang together all the time. But really when it comes down to it, we're just happy that we're able to be here and have an entertaining show that showcases African American women, professional women, doctors and doctor's wives."
Married to Medicine Season 11 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.