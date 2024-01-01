'Married to Medicine' Star Dr. Simone Whitmore Admits It Was a 'Poor Decision' for Phaedra Parks to Bring Quad Webb to Lateasha Lunceford's Bachelorette Party

Whitmore chats exclusively with OK! about Phaedra Parks' decision to bring Quad Webb to her ex-husband's new bride, Lateasha Lunceford's bachelorette party, Dr. Heavenly Kimes being left off the guest list for the big wedding and how her friendships with the ladies have grown over the years.

"Phaedra made a poor decision," the Bravo star says of the surprise appearance from the My First Love actress. "She's listening to some of the ladies ask about Quad. I'm sure she listened to Quad complain about us as a group of friends. But I think Phaedra had good intentions."