'Married to Medicine' Star Dr. Simone Whitmore Admits It Was a 'Poor Decision' for Phaedra Parks to Bring Quad Webb to Lateasha Lunceford's Bachelorette Party

Jan. 1 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Dr. Simone Whitmore has a lot to say about Married To Medicine Season 10.

The medical physician has seen a lot from her cast members over her nine years on the hit Bravo show. However, the ladies' most recent antics shocked her!

Dr. Simone Whitmore gave her hot takes on Season 10 of 'MTM.'

Whitmore chats exclusively with OK! about Phaedra Parks' decision to bring Quad Webb to her ex-husband's new bride, Lateasha Lunceford's bachelorette party, Dr. Heavenly Kimes being left off the guest list for the big wedding and how her friendships with the ladies have grown over the years.

"Phaedra made a poor decision," the Bravo star says of the surprise appearance from the My First Love actress. "She's listening to some of the ladies ask about Quad. I'm sure she listened to Quad complain about us as a group of friends. But I think Phaedra had good intentions."

Dr. Simone Whitmore thought Phaedra Parks made a 'poor decision' to bring Quad Webb to Lateasha Lunceford's bachelorette party.

"She was basically saying, 'Let me create a bridge between the ladies and Quad. It was just such poor timing," she notes of the event — where Lunceford ultimately asked Webb to leave.

Another bombshell moment of the season came when Kimes was noticeably left off the guest list of Lunceford's wedding to Dr. Gregory Lunceford after the dentist was caught critiquing the couple's relationship.

Dr. Simone Whitmore said seeing Qaud Webb at the event was' shocking.'

"I think it was well, she was well within her rights, scratching Heavenly off the guest list," she explains of Lunceford. "Heavenly was wrong and saying out loud that she didn't think this marriage would make it. It doesn't matter if she thought it or not. We're all welcome, but it's just saying them out loud to Leticia's best friend. It was wrong."

Whitmore has grown and changed since she first started on the hit series, especially in her relationships with her fellow cast members.

Dr. Simone Whitmore could not believe how 'calm' Dr. Heavenly was after being left off of Lateasha Lunceford's wedding guest list.

"We have all grown. But now we have more understanding of the dynamics and friendships," she said of her fellow cast members. "We're growing in our marriages. I've grown a lot with not being mad with the ladies and not holding grudges. I was a person ten years ago; once I was mad at you, I was mad at you for life. No matter how petty it was."

Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.

