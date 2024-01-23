Toya Bush-Harris Says the 'Married to Medicine' Cast's Sit-Down With Quad Webb Was 'Genuine'
Toya Bush-Harris continued to put the "real" in reality television!
The Married to Medicine star and the rest of her cast members on the hit Bravo show have continued to deliver the drama season after season. However, the series' tenth installment may be the most explosive of them all.
Bush-Harris chats exclusively with OK! about the shocking confrontation between the cast and Quad Webb in wine country, why she could not move forward in their friendship and what sets the women on her show apart from anyone else on Bravo.
"This was not about pushing anyone off the show," the reality star notes of asking Webb to leave the trip. "It was really just about having a genuine friendship with someone because once it gets to a place where you have people on the show and they have ulterior motives, it's almost like solvency."
When it comes to ever personally being able to reconnect with Webb again, that bridge may be forever burned. "I've been the butt of a lot of negativity," Bush-Harris notes of their history. "Even having to explain to my children why someone who I'm saying is my friend on the show would say that my husband and I have a relationship where I'm not faithful. That's crazy because my children are teenagers. They have genuine questions. It broke my heart."
"They've now come to the conclusion that if it can happen to me, it can happen to them," she says. "It starts from having no relationship."
As a founding member of MTM, the OG has been amazed at the journey the cast has gone on over the past ten seasons. "Looking back over the years, of course, I'm like, 'Wow, Toya. You could've done better.' Really, it's silly," she notes.
"Ten years ago, I was being myself and I wasn't perfect. I talked too much about finances, spending money, I didn't have children who now depend on me to set up a legacy," Bush-Harris adds of her time on television. "I didn't have friends that depended on me to show up every time for television but to be a friend in their life. It all shows that there are real relationships there. But it's hard because we either we have our opinions, and we still want to stay true and authentic with our opinions."
Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo and the following day on Peacock.