Toya Bush-Harris Says the 'Married to Medicine' Cast's Sit-Down With Quad Webb Was 'Genuine'

Bush-Harris chats exclusively with OK! about the shocking confrontation between the cast and Quad Webb in wine country, why she could not move forward in their friendship and what sets the women on her show apart from anyone else on Bravo.

"This was not about pushing anyone off the show," the reality star notes of asking Webb to leave the trip. "It was really just about having a genuine friendship with someone because once it gets to a place where you have people on the show and they have ulterior motives, it's almost like solvency."