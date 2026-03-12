or
Dr. Mehmet Oz Jumps in to Help Woman Who Collapsed During Trump Rally in Kentucky: Watch

Source: MEGA

Dr. Mehmet Oz helped a woman who appeared to collapse during a Donald Trump rally in Kentucky.

March 12 2026, Published 7:04 a.m. ET

Dr. Mehmet Oz quickly stepped in to help after an attendee appeared to collapse during a rally for Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, March 11, Oz — who currently serves as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — rushed over with first responders when a woman on stage behind Trump suddenly looked unwell during the campaign event in Hebron, Ky.

image of Dr. Mehmet Oz helped a woman during a Trump rally.
Source: CSPAN

Dr. Mehmet Oz helped a woman during a Trump rally.

Video from the rally showed Trump speaking about his longtime political rival Gavin Newsom when people sitting in the bleachers behind him suddenly started pointing toward a woman who appeared dizzy. One attendee could even be seen trying to fan her.

Trump quickly turned around after noticing the commotion and called for medical help.

“We have a doctor in the house. Please, doctor,” he said, referring to Oz.

“Take your time, please,” Trump added. “We have all the time. These are great people. They waited hours and hours here.”

Source: @cspan/X
The president also praised emergency workers at the moment, telling the crowd, “First responders are incredible,” which drew loud cheers from the audience.

After the older woman recovered, she appeared to mouth the words “I’m sorry” to Trump as Oz continued helping her while she prepared to leave the area.

“She looks great,” Trump said as the supporter exited.

image of The woman appeared to feel dizzy during the event.
Source: CSPAN

The woman appeared to feel dizzy during the event.

Dr. Mehmet Oz

The moment comes months after Oz helped another person during a medical emergency at the White House.

Speaking with Jake Traylor on MSNBC, Oz recalled the earlier incident involving a man who fainted during a White House event.

“I’ll tell you a story that speaks loudly to the kind of person the president is,” Oz said. “So, I wanted to speak to the wife to let her know what was happening, but also to comfort her. The president saw me in the corridor, and he came over and said, ‘Who are you talking to?’”

image of Donald Trump called for Dr. Mehmet Oz to assist the woman.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called for Dr. Mehmet Oz to assist the woman.

After Oz explained that he was speaking to the man’s wife, Trump stepped in to help calm her.

“Give me the phone,” Trump reportedly said.

“He talked to her and got her much calmer than I could have done,” Oz continued. “And I just think he’s just a wonderful human being — that he would take time. He could’ve gone and done ten other things, but he actually cared that the wife of a man that he’s never met before felt in a safer place."

According to reports, the man was attending the press conference as a guest from a pharmaceutical company. The event focused on new Medicare and Medicaid coverage for weight loss drugs.

image of The physician shared advice about how to respond to someone fainting.
Source: The White House

The physician shared advice about how to respond to someone fainting.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed the incident.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” she said.

Oz, who assisted the man before medical staff arrived, later shared some quick safety advice for situations like that.

“If you see someone whose knees are beginning to buckle and their eyes are going back, don’t watch what happens,” he told Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax. “These folks will actually get hurt worse by the fall than by dealing with what underlying condition may have been — too low blood sugar, etc.”

