OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
BREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump Jumps Out of Chair as Man Suffers Medical Emergency During Press Conference About Weight-Loss Drugs

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump quickly stood up after a man collapsed during a press conference at the Oval Office.

Profile Image

Nov. 6 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's press conference on Thursday, November 6, abruptly ended in chaos after a man collapsed to the ground in the middle of a discussion about weight loss drugs.

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks had taken the podium to explain a deal his company signed with the Trump Administration to lower the price of weight-loss medication when Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay suffered a frightening medical emergency mid-livestream.

The press conference was taking place inside of the Oval Office at the White House when the incident occurred.

Image of Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks was speaking when an executive needed medical attention.
Source: White House

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks was speaking when an executive needed medical attention.

In a video of the press conference shared to the White House's website, Ricks could be seen pausing his speech after noticing Findlay had started to sway and was about to fall, prompting Dr. Mehmet Oz — Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — to immediately rush over and help catch the man before he hit the ground.

Amid chaos, Trump could be seen jumping out of his chair before standing still and watching others help Findlay seek medical attention.

Press Ordered to Leave After Man Collapses Mid-Conference

Image of Donald Trump could be seen standing up as chaos ensued.
Source: White House

Donald Trump could be seen standing up as chaos ensued.

A few other men in the room helped Dr. Oz lay Findlay on the floor as a White House staffer ordered all press to leave the room.

Reporters were escorted to the White House Briefing Room as the situation was handled, where they were given an update by press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Image of Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed over to help the man who collapsed.
Source: White House

Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed over to help the man who collapsed.

Noting Findlay was "OK," Leavitt explained: "During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted."

"The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly," her statement continued.

Donald Trump Says Man Who Fainted 'Got a Little Lightheaded'

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

A man fainted during an Oval Office press conference.

Once Findlay was taken care of and members of the press were brought back into the Oval Office, Trump explained what happened before instructing Ricks to pick up where he left off.

"One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little lightheaded and so they went down, and he’s fine," the president of the United States revealed. “He’s got doctor’s care, but he’s fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Granddaughter Fainted in Oval Office in April

Image of Dr. Mehmet Oz's 11-year-old granddaughter fainted inside of the Oval Office in April.
Source: MEGA

Dr. Mehmet Oz's 11-year-old granddaughter fainted inside of the Oval Office in April.

Oddly enough, a similar situation involving Dr. Oz and Trump occurred inside of the Oval Office earlier this year.

Back in April, Dr. Oz was being sworn in by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when his 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena, fainted in the middle of the ceremony.

