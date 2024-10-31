'Zero Concern': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Standing Around and Doing Nothing While Rallygoer Suffers Medical Emergency in New Mexico

Former President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism on social media after he just stood around blasting music while one of his rallygoers suffered a medical emergency.

The Republican nominee was giving a speech in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when the event was brought to an abrupt stop as doctors addressed the ill MAGA supporter in the crowd.

In response to the emergency, Trump stood at his podium and instructed his crew to play music while the rallygoer was being helped.