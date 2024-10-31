'Zero Concern': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Standing Around and Doing Nothing While Rallygoer Suffers Medical Emergency in New Mexico
Former President Donald Trump faced a wave of criticism on social media after he just stood around blasting music while one of his rallygoers suffered a medical emergency.
The Republican nominee was giving a speech in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when the event was brought to an abrupt stop as doctors addressed the ill MAGA supporter in the crowd.
In response to the emergency, Trump stood at his podium and instructed his crew to play music while the rallygoer was being helped.
Clips from the rally were shared all over social media, where several of Trump's biggest critics lambasted the presidential candidate for slowing little to no concern over his own supporter's health.
One X user asked: "Why do they have so many medical emergencies at his rallies? Every rally he has seems to have at least one medical emergency."
Another person commented: "Trump can't even fake concern over his own people. The man has zero empathy in his heart and is more concerned over his own speech rather than the safety of a single other soul."
A third user wrote: "Who would have thought the guy running on cutting everyone's medical insurance would have so many medical emergencies at his rallies? I wonder if there's any correlation?"
During Trump's rally in the Bronx back in May, another one of his supporters collapsed in need of medical attention.
According to law enforcement, the Bronx rally drew about 8,000 to 10,000 attendees.
The night rally was held in Crotona Park, which had a permit allowance of 3,500 people. Thousands of MAGA supporters were lined up by the security gates for hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of the former president making his first New York City rally appearance since 2016.
On the other hand, in Asheboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday, August 21, Trump paused his campaign rally and called for medical assistance after an attendee required attention.
Trump abruptly stopped his speech to request a doctor for the individual in need, showing a moment of compassion amidst the political fervor.
Several of the former president's critics went on to claim the entire incident appeared to be staged to help garner sympathy from the press.
Trump has done multiple campaign events across several states during the last days of the election.
Battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have seen a number of visits from both candidates, and residents have been bombarded with political ads on almost every available screen and billboard.
In the past two weeks alone, between the Harris and Trump campaigns, the presidential and vice presidential candidates have made 21 appearances in Pennsylvania, 17 in Michigan and 13 in North Carolina.