Dr. Oz Blacklisted By Hollywood Execs As He Tries To Revive TV Show After Failed Senate Bid: 'He's Not Wanted Anymore'
Is Dr. Mehmet Oz's empire crumbling? After the star's recent Senate bid loss, the father-of-four is trying to pick up the pieces and reignite his TV career — but it looks like that will be much easier said than done.
"No one in the mainstream will touch him," a source disclosed to Radar. "You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television."
While the insider said Oz "impressed" execs over at Fox News and Newsmax, no deals were ever made. And though it's reported he'll be invited for several cameos on right-wing shows, the 62-year-old is more interested in taking up a "daily gig — but it is not going to happen," insisted the source.
"He’s beating the bushes to revive his health-oriented talk show and groveling to everyone he knows to give him a break, but he’s not making much progress," spilled the source. "He can’t even get a word with his former producers. It’s beginning to dawn on him that he’s just not wanted in Hollywood circles anymore."
The Dr. Oz Show ran from 2009 to early 2022, but it wasn't just his Senate run that's caused a fall from grace, as over the past few years, he's been widely condemned for his medical advice, which often promotes pseudoscience and alternative medicine.
In 2020, his views on how the public should handle the Coronavirus seriously ruffled feathers: aside from backing the use of hydroxychloroquine — a drug that had no proven effects on the virus — he also suggested children should return to school despite the fact that doing so would subsequently cause deaths.
"I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing that the opening of schools may only cost us two or three percent in terms of total mortality," he shared that April, calling the proposal a "very appetizing opportunity."
Amid the incessant backlash, Oz has stood his ground, insisting he's confident in his work.
"I bring the public information that will help them on their path to be their best selves," he once said in response to the negativity. "We provide multiple points of view, including mine, which is offered without conflict of interest. That doesn't sit well with certain agendas which distort the facts."