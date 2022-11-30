Dr. Oz Blacklisted By Hollywood Execs As He Tries To Revive TV Show After Failed Senate Bid: 'He's Not Wanted Anymore'

Is Dr. Mehmet Oz's empire crumbling? After the star's recent Senate bid loss, the father-of-four is trying to pick up the pieces and reignite his TV career — but it looks like that will be much easier said than done.

"No one in the mainstream will touch him," a source disclosed to Radar. "You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television."