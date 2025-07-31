'Sleepy' Donald Trump Fights Back Sleep as Dr. Oz Showers President With Praise: Watch the Awkward Moment

Donald Trump's words have come back to bite him, as he's now being called "Sleepy Don" after poking fun at tired Joe Biden during the Democrat's presidency.

The current U.S. leader appeared alongside the Trump administrations' Medicare administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, July 31, to discuss their new health-tracking system.

Trump, however, appeared unamused during the conversation, as the 79-year-old kept fluttering his eyes and seemed to be fighting back sleep after returning from his trip to Scotland one day prior.