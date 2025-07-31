'Sleepy' Donald Trump Fights Back Sleep as Dr. Oz Showers President With Praise: Watch the Awkward Moment
Donald Trump's words have come back to bite him, as he's now being called "Sleepy Don" after poking fun at tired Joe Biden during the Democrat's presidency.
The current U.S. leader appeared alongside the Trump administrations' Medicare administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, July 31, to discuss their new health-tracking system.
Trump, however, appeared unamused during the conversation, as the 79-year-old kept fluttering his eyes and seemed to be fighting back sleep after returning from his trip to Scotland one day prior.
Donald Trump Almost Dozes Off During White House Briefing
"We’re going to have remarkable advances in how consumers can use their own records," Dr. Oz explained in front of higher-up health and tech executives — including wealthy investor David Sacks — as Trump could be seen bobbing his head up and down and repeatedly shutting his eyes for brief periods.
"And all this comes back to one fundamental issue, Mr. President, which is leadership," the television presenter continued.
President Trolled for Being 'Sleepy'
After videos of Trump struggling to stay awake went viral on social media, critics of the president had a field day trolling him for needing some shut-eye.
"In a truly humiliating moment, Dr. Oz appears to put Donald Trump to sleep mid-remarks. Trump’s eyes glaze over, head droops - he looks like he’s flatlining. If Biden blinked too slow, Fox would call it a coma. Where’s the outrage now?" one person questioned, while another claimed: "If Biden had acted like this the GOP would have been screaming he's unfit for office. But when the Great TACO sleeps on the job it's OK."
A third individual described Trump as "sleepy, tired [and] ancient," as a fourth admitted, "It's laughable that Donald Trump closes his eyes in the middle of the sycophantic remarks by Dr Oz lauding his leadership. Such flattery seems to be obligatory for Trump officials. Trump eats up this garbage."
Does Donald Trump Need to Slow Down?
Trump has been rather busy throughout the past week.
Aside from hitting the golf course — where he was accused of "cheating" at the sport — Trump told reporters he was in a "bad mood" ahead of a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and opened up a new Trump International Golf Course with his sons Eric and Don Jr.
After his chats with Starmer, however, Trump was happy to announce he'd reached a new trade deal with the European Union.
The POTUS is also in the midst of dealing with controversy surrounding his administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.