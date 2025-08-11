Dr. Phil McGraw Admits He's Not 'Qualified to Talk About Politics' Despite White House Appearances and Promotions of ICE Raids
Dr. Phil McGraw has owned up to knowing little to nothing about politics.
Speaking to The New York Times for an interview, the famed television personality admitted he's rather clueless when it comes to discussing government policies — despite appearing at the White House alongside President Donald Trump and promoting the Republican leader's United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) raids on immigrant communities.
"I don’t think I’m qualified to talk about politics," McGraw told the newspaper after filming himself alongside ICE agents and making a speech at the White House earlier this year.
Dr. Phil Proves His Lack of Political Knowledge
The television personality proved he wasn't knowledgable on the country's government policies after shrugging off a topic point about the Federal Reserve and noting he didn't understand the mechanics of legislation at various points throughout the interview.
"I don’t know! You’re making my point," he said in response to a discussion about legislation.
Dr. Phil Is a Trump Supporter
McGraw did, however, feel qualified enough to create his own media network, Merit Street Media, founded off of right-leaning views — though the organization was forced to file for bankruptcy last month.
Merit Street Media's mission statement involves being able to "fight for America and its families, which are under a cultural 'woke' assault as never before."
The term "woke" has been used by Trump and his MAGA fanbase in a way that negatively criticizes the Democratic party.
Dr. Phil Defends His Recent Career Moves
McGraw defended his work in his interview, insisting: "I don’t have to be doing this at all. This is not a got-to job. This is a get-to job."
"I’ve spent so much of my life focused on why people do what they do and don’t do what they don’t do," he shared.
After the former talk show host's comments went viral following his NYT's profile, McGraw was slammed for seeming to contradict himself by confessing he's not "qualified" to discuss politics yet seeming to involve himself in the country's current political climate.
"He's not qualified to talk about anything! He's just another conservative grifter!" one hater claimed, as another added, "So he reinvented himself into a bigger shmuck. Remarkable," and a third called McGraw a "terrible excuse for a human being."
One individual referenced his recent viral chat with Bill Maher — who challenged McGraw's involvement in ICE raids and asked him to explain why he's supporting people who are "literally separating families."
"When Bill Maher called him out he got frazzled and quickly changed the subject to try and paint ICE agents as victims," a social media user snubbed.