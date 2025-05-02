Dr. Phil's 'Kind' Speech About Donald Trump on National Day of Prayer Confuses Critics as They Slam 'Imposter' President
Dr. Phil McGraw — who was invited to the White House on Thursday, May 1, to give a speech on the National Day of Prayer — was slammed for saying such kind things about President Donald Trump.
“I’ve sat with President Trump with no cameras around, nobody listening, nobody watching and I’m telling you, this is a man of deep faith, a man of deep conviction,” he stated.
“And this is a man that wants this country to have a heart and have religion, and God bless America for giving us President Donald Trump,” McGraw continued. “When nobody’s listening and nobody’s looking, this man cares about every single person in America, independent of race, color, creed, whatever. And it comes from the heart with him, and I’m proud to call him my president.”
The former TV therapist issued his regards right in front of Trump at the Rose Garden. Though McGraw stood confident in his words, social media users couldn't help but laugh at his support for the controversial president.
“Two imposters,” commented one on a viral X clip. “Dr. Phil is the man who sent teenagers to torture camps. Of course, he would support Trump's incompetence, cruelty and hate,” added another.
“It's bad when even a psychologist gets brainwashed,” a third noted.
Many critics found McGraw’s comment about Trump having “deep conviction” to be especially comical.
“He’s definitely a man with convictions… 34 so far,” joked one.
“Well, he got the conviction part right,” another agreed.
Some even noted that McGraw should be sworn into Trump’s cabinet, alluding to the fact that he displayed the same persuasive judgment as those in the president’s administration.
Viewers also noted that Trump didn’t have faith at all, claiming he doesn’t go to church — an allegation that comes weeks after the president was ridiculed for his reaction to evangelist Franklin Graham’s prayer at the White House for an Easter event in April.
As Graham graced the room with his prayer, Trump glared in his direction, only to bow his head right when he noticed the camera was directed toward him.
“Trump’s glare during the prayer shows he can’t even pretend to care about faith. Faking Christianity isn’t fooling anyone; it’s just another act in his political circus,” commented one person on a viral X clip.
“Good. I hope he has to sit through prayers every day with the people he's grifting off. I don't know why they can't see he doesn't care about them,” another wrote.