Dr. Phil McGraw Defends Involvement in Trump Administration's Make America Healthy Again Movement: 'This Isn't a Political Issue'

McGraw, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, continued: "We need to get kids off their phones and back outside in the fresh air and exercising. We need to start feeding them foods that aren’t processed. We need to make sure that the chemicals that are in our foods are the ones that need to be there to keep the foods safe."

The Life Code author admitted he doesn't "know enough about politics to discuss it intelligently," as he emphasized his interest in "cultural issues" within the country.