'Racist Loser' Dr. Phil McGraw Slammed for Endorsing Donald Trump and Saying He's Not a Bully at NYC Rally: Watch

McGraw also claimed that Trump supporters believe they are bullied and silenced for supporting the ex-president, who typically lies during his speeches.

“When you attack a citizen, and you use the power of the Internet, you use mob mentality, you incite people to gang up and cause boycotts, then it is beyond ugly,” he said. “And that is what is happening in this country right now, and that is not OK.”

He added, “There is an imbalance of power there, and it is time that every one of us close ranks. We have to stop this now. It’s time that we push back against cancel culture. It’s time that we push back against intimidation tactics.”

He continued to stand by Trump's side and declare him not to be a "bully" because “there has to be an imbalance of power, and when there’s not, it’s just called a debate, and he’s just better at it than anybody else.”