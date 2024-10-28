'Racist Loser' Dr. Phil McGraw Slammed for Endorsing Donald Trump and Saying He's Not a Bully at NYC Rally: Watch
After Dr. Phil McGraw officially endorsed Donald Trump at his New York City rally on Sunday, October 27, people didn't hold back their thoughts.
While at the rally, McGraw, 74, who interviewed Trump, 78, earlier this year, said that he was “not here just to stand up for Donald J. Trump. Lord knows, he doesn’t need me to stand up for him. He’s tough as an old army boot. He’s got lots of enemies, different groups that are scared, and between them, they have impeached him, indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him and sued him. And where is he? He is still standing.”
McGraw said that he “can be honest and say I don’t like or agree with everything that Donald J. Trump does or says.”
He continued to defend Trump, stating: “No human is perfect. We don’t strive for perfection. We strive for excellence, but you don’t have to love everything about someone in order to love them, and the last thing he needs is some celebrity endorsement."
McGraw also claimed that Trump supporters believe they are bullied and silenced for supporting the ex-president, who typically lies during his speeches.
“When you attack a citizen, and you use the power of the Internet, you use mob mentality, you incite people to gang up and cause boycotts, then it is beyond ugly,” he said. “And that is what is happening in this country right now, and that is not OK.”
He added, “There is an imbalance of power there, and it is time that every one of us close ranks. We have to stop this now. It’s time that we push back against cancel culture. It’s time that we push back against intimidation tactics.”
He continued to stand by Trump's side and declare him not to be a "bully" because “there has to be an imbalance of power, and when there’s not, it’s just called a debate, and he’s just better at it than anybody else.”
In response, people were upset at McGraw for taking sides after he previously said he doesn't endorse candidates.
One person wrote, "So Dr. Phil is a f-------- racist piece of s---. What merit did he have when Oprah made him famous. F-------- loser," while another said, "He is. He really is a f------- loser. Through and through."
A third person added, "His career was built on him bullying people," while another said, "One of Oprah’s biggest mistakes to elevate this putz."