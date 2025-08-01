NEWS Drake Bell Exposes Nickelodeon's Shocking Financial Truth: No Residuals for Stars Source: Drake Bell accused Nickelodeon of withholding residuals, sparking outrage. Drake Bell accused Nickelodeon of withholding residuals, sparking outrage. OK! Staff Aug. 1 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Drake Bell is shedding light on the harsh financial realities that many Nickelodeon stars face, making shocking revelations following his claims of abuse during his time with the network.

Despite the success of fan-favorite series Drake & Josh, Bell has stated that he and costar Josh Peck have never received residuals for their work on the show. During an appearance on "The Unplanned Podcast," the former child star discussed how the fame he attained did not translate into financial gain.

Source: The Unplanned Podcast/YOUTUBE Drake Bell told 'The Unplanned Podcast' that fame didn’t bring him financial success.

Source: MEGA Drake Bell started on Nickelodeon at 13, later starring in 'Drake & Josh' at 17.

Bell pointed out that unlike stars on other networks, Nickelodeon actors only receive a one-time payment for their roles. When host Matt Howard inquired if the network took advantage of their youth, Bell humorously encouraged him, saying, "Keep going! Keep trying to figure it out."

Source: The Unplanned Podcast/YOUTUBE Drake Bell said most Nickelodeon stars don’t earn residuals for their shows.

"That's the perception of the world — it's always been this way: It's like, you know, ‘Oh, you made a Folgers Coffee commercial. You must live in a mansion in Hollywood. I saw you on TV, you're rich,'" Bell explained. "That's far from the case. And especially — which is the bummer for most of us on Nickelodeon — we don't get residuals for our shows."

He elaborated on the corporate practices that left them high and dry, stating, "It's a lot of evil, corrupt people...that is the answer. There's no other answer. Do everything that they do to us mentally and emotionally, and then throw us to the wolves. And we're like, 'Okay, cool. I got rent this month.'"

As Drake & Josh continues to enjoy popularity, even finding a new audience on streaming platforms, Bell expressed his frustration at the lack of financial benefits to him and Peck.

Source: MEGA Drake Bell and Josh Peck starred together in the Nickelodeon show 'Drake & Josh.'

"There are three channels doing Drake & Josh marathons. Netflix just bought it, it's top 10 on Netflix, and I gotta figure out how to pay my rent this month," Bell noted bitterly. "And some fat cat with a cigar is just sitting up at the top of Viacom... It's just like getting high on child labor."

He further lamented, "We're putting in all of this work. This corporation is making billions with a 'B' off of us, and we're being compensated for the week of work, cool, but that's it. And forever, in perpetuity, it literally says in the contract, across universes and galaxies and planets. If Elon [Musk] gets us to Mars and they show Drake & Josh, it's impossible for me to get paid for it."

Bell clarified that the issue wasn't universal among all performers at Nickelodeon. He pointed out that "guest stars" seem to fare better, explaining, "There's people who said two lines in one episode that still get checks in the mail. Josh and I? Not a dime."

Having filed for bankruptcy in 2014, Bell revealed how living without residuals while paying publicists, managers, and taxes takes a financial toll that many outside the industry may not understand.

Source: Investigation Discovery/YOUTUBE Drake Bell shared his sexual abuse at age 15 in the Investigation Discovery series 'Quiet on Set.'

His claims about the toxic environment at Nickelodeon align with stories from other former child stars, writers, and crew during Dan Schneider's time as producer in the '90s and '00s. Schneider has denied allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

In the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set, Bell detailed the extensive sexual abuse he endured starting at age 15 while working alongside dialogue coach Brian Peck on The Amanda Show. He is recognized as the anonymous teen whose testimony led to Peck's arrest and conviction for committing a lewd act against a child, resulting in a 16-month prison sentence.