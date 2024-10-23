From Rich to Flat Broke: 21 Celebrities Who Went Bankrupt

Teresa and Joe Giudice claimed in their 2009 bankruptcy filing they owed creditors more than $10 million — $104,000 of which was for credit cards and $85,000 was for home repairs.

The estranged couple's scheme seemingly hit them when they got slapped with conspiracy to defraud lenders and illegally obtain mortgages and other loans in 2013. They also allegedly hid assets and income when they launched the case.

"I support Joe and, as a wonderful husband and father, I know he wants only the best for our lovely daughters and me," the matriarch said. "I am committed to my family and intend to maintain our lives in the best way possible, which includes continuing my career. As a result, I am hopeful that we will resolve this matter with the Government as quickly as possible."

Joe was convicted of bankruptcy fraud and failure to file income tax returns in March 2016.