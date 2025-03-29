Drake Bell Reveals the Last Time He Spoke to Former Costar Amanda Bynes

“Other than being on the show, and, you know, she was an idol to me. I mean, I grew up on All That. One of the most talented people on the label,” Bell said about Bynes. “When I got to audition for The Amanda Show, she may as well have been Rachel on Friends. She was the biggest thing on the planet to me."

Despite Bell thinking he’d never hear from Bynes again, the She’s the Man actress reached back out to him. They exchanged several messages before their communication went ghost. Bell said he hasn’t spoken to Bynes since then.