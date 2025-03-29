Drake Bell Reveals the Last Time He Spoke to Former Costar Amanda Bynes
Drake Bell of The Amanda Show opened up to his castmate Josh Peck about the last time he spoke with the show’s star, Amanda Bynes.
In a “Good Guys” podcast episode from this March, co-host Ben Soffer asked Bell if he still has a relationship with Bynes since the Nickelodeon show ended in 2002.
“When was the last time you were in touch? Are you in touch with her at all? Have you been in touch with her over the last 20 years?" questioned Soffer.
Bell revealed that he reached out to Bynes about eight years ago after he saw headlines about her conservatorship, which was given to the actress in 2013.
"I randomly talked to her, like, it was 2017, maybe. It's around that time. I randomly messaged her,” Bell said. “She was in the news or something, and I was just thinking about her. And I was like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna message her. She'll never see it. She'll never respond.'"
Bell, who holds Bynes’ acting skills in high regard, continued to comment on her former success as a teenager.
- Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Social Media Snap as Fans Beg Actress to Come Forward With Her Story After Explosive Nickelodeon Documentary
- She's The Man! Amanda Bynes From Breakdown To Comeback & Everything In Between
- Luke Macfarlane Was 'Nervous' to Work With Candace Cameron Bure After Her Alleged Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Other than being on the show, and, you know, she was an idol to me. I mean, I grew up on All That. One of the most talented people on the label,” Bell said about Bynes. “When I got to audition for The Amanda Show, she may as well have been Rachel on Friends. She was the biggest thing on the planet to me."
Despite Bell thinking he’d never hear from Bynes again, the She’s the Man actress reached back out to him. They exchanged several messages before their communication went ghost. Bell said he hasn’t spoken to Bynes since then.
Bell’s relationship update with Bynes comes one year after he publicly revealed on the Quiet on Set documentary that he was abused by Brian Peck, Nickelodeon’s dialogue coach.
During the documentary, Drake detailed how he woke up in Brian's living room. “I froze and was in complete shock,” he said. “I had no idea what to do or how to react. It just got worse and worse and worse and… worse, and I was just trapped and I had no way out."