Drake Bell Reveals the Last Time He Spoke to Former Costar Amanda Bynes

photo of Amanda Bynes and Drake Bell
Source: @amandabynesnews/@drakebell/Instagram

Drake Bell reached out to Amanda Bynes several years ago when he realized she was going through hard times.

By:

March 29 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Drake Bell of The Amanda Show opened up to his castmate Josh Peck about the last time he spoke with the show’s star, Amanda Bynes.

In a “Good Guys” podcast episode from this March, co-host Ben Soffer asked Bell if he still has a relationship with Bynes since the Nickelodeon show ended in 2002.

Drake Bell Reveals The Last Time He Spoke To Amanda Bynes
Source: @drakebell/Instagram

The former colleagues reunited on Josh Peck's podcast.

“When was the last time you were in touch? Are you in touch with her at all? Have you been in touch with her over the last 20 years?" questioned Soffer.

Bell revealed that he reached out to Bynes about eight years ago after he saw headlines about her conservatorship, which was given to the actress in 2013.

Drake Bell Reveals The Last Time He Spoke To Amanda Bynes
Source: @ognick4/Instagram

Drake Bell revealed he reached out to Amanda Bynes eight years ago.

"I randomly talked to her, like, it was 2017, maybe. It's around that time. I randomly messaged her,” Bell said. “She was in the news or something, and I was just thinking about her. And I was like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna message her. She'll never see it. She'll never respond.'"

Bell, who holds Bynes’ acting skills in high regard, continued to comment on her former success as a teenager.

Drake Bell Reveals The Last Time He Spoke To Amanda Bynes
Source: @amandabynesplease_/Instagram

Drake Bell said he and Amanda Bynes exchanged several messages and then the conversation went ghost.

“Other than being on the show, and, you know, she was an idol to me. I mean, I grew up on All That. One of the most talented people on the label,” Bell said about Bynes. “When I got to audition for The Amanda Show, she may as well have been Rachel on Friends. She was the biggest thing on the planet to me."

Despite Bell thinking he’d never hear from Bynes again, the She’s the Man actress reached back out to him. They exchanged several messages before their communication went ghost. Bell said he hasn’t spoken to Bynes since then.

Drake Bell Reveals The Last Time He Spoke To Amanda Bynes
Source: @knoghnogh_9604/Instagram

Drake Bell revealed in 2024, that he was abused by the dialogue coach of 'The Amanda Show' as a teenager.

Bell’s relationship update with Bynes comes one year after he publicly revealed on the Quiet on Set documentary that he was abused by Brian Peck, Nickelodeon’s dialogue coach.

During the documentary, Drake detailed how he woke up in Brian's living room. “I froze and was in complete shock,” he said. “I had no idea what to do or how to react. It just got worse and worse and worse and… worse, and I was just trapped and I had no way out."

