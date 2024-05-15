Former Nickelodeon Star Lori Beth Denberg Claims She Tried to 'Protect' Amanda Bynes From Dan Schneider Before Being Banned From Set

Concerned about Bynes's well-being due to her own negative experiences with Schneider, Denberg said she voiced her worries to Brian Robbins of Tollin/Robbins Productions, who also managed Bynes at the time. However, Denberg's concerns were allegedly dismissed.

Following this, Denberg took her concerns to Albie Hecht, the president of Nickelodeon Entertainment at the time. Hecht appeared more receptive to Denberg's worries and adjusted Bynes's shooting schedule to be less demanding.