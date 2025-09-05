NEWS Drake Laughs Off 'Fake Abs' and BBL Surgery Speculations: 'I Hit It Too Hard' Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube; @champagnepapi/Instagram Drake denied having ab or BBL surgery during a recent interview. OK! Staff Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Drake tackled rumors of "fake abs" and Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery head-on. During a Tuesday, September 2, appearance on the "Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff" podcast, the rapper, 38, bared it all about the speculation surrounding his physique. The discussion kicked off after Bobbi Althoff, 28, questioned him point-blank about the controversies.

Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube The rumors stemmed from Metro Boomin's diss track 'BBL Drizzy,'

When the topic of his abs came up, Drake addressed the online chatter that erupted in June after he posted a shirtless mirror selfie. "[Ab surgery] was a thing," he remarked, clarifying, "I didn't have a procedure done." Althoff followed up, asking, "Why do you know that?" To which Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, replied, "Because people do it all the time."

Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube Fans poked fun at Drake's selfie.

The conversation then shifted to the buzz about his backside, largely fueled by a diss track titled "BBL Drizzy" from Metro Boomin. "People also say I got a BBL. They call me BBL Drizzy," he stated. "I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in. Did it?" The track is widely seen as a response to a perceived jab at Metro Boomin in Drake's own diss, "Family Matters." Althoff admitted she hadn't "looked" at Drake's body as he entered the podcast's filming. Drake took a moment to reflect on that nugget before circling back to his abs and the hotly debated selfie.

Source: @champagnepapi/Instagram Drake admitted he may have 'hit it too hard' editing his June mirror selfie.

"I'd come from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic, maybe I went on Facetune and, like, put details up. Just being honest," he confessed. "Maybe I, like, heightened the saturation. I think I hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don't look like that." Fans didn't hold back in the comments of the selfie carousel, with one commenting, "Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n tri lol," and another joking, "People laughing but don't know chest and shoulders are arriving in a different box in 2 weeks."

Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube Drake's music career started after acting on 'Degrassi.'