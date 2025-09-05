or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Drake
OK LogoNEWS

Drake Laughs Off 'Fake Abs' and BBL Surgery Speculations: 'I Hit It Too Hard'

Composite Photos of Drake
Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube; @champagnepapi/Instagram

Drake denied having ab or BBL surgery during a recent interview.

Profile Image

Sept. 5 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Drake tackled rumors of "fake abs" and Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery head-on.

During a Tuesday, September 2, appearance on the "Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff" podcast, the rapper, 38, bared it all about the speculation surrounding his physique. The discussion kicked off after Bobbi Althoff, 28, questioned him point-blank about the controversies.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Drake and Bobbi Althoff
Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube

The rumors stemmed from Metro Boomin's diss track 'BBL Drizzy,'

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

When the topic of his abs came up, Drake addressed the online chatter that erupted in June after he posted a shirtless mirror selfie. "[Ab surgery] was a thing," he remarked, clarifying, "I didn't have a procedure done."

Althoff followed up, asking, "Why do you know that?" To which Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, replied, "Because people do it all the time."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Drake
Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube

Fans poked fun at Drake's selfie.

MORE ON:
Drake

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation then shifted to the buzz about his backside, largely fueled by a diss track titled "BBL Drizzy" from Metro Boomin. "People also say I got a BBL. They call me BBL Drizzy," he stated. "I don't know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in. Did it?" The track is widely seen as a response to a perceived jab at Metro Boomin in Drake's own diss, "Family Matters."

Althoff admitted she hadn't "looked" at Drake's body as he entered the podcast's filming. Drake took a moment to reflect on that nugget before circling back to his abs and the hotly debated selfie.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Drake
Source: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Drake admitted he may have 'hit it too hard' editing his June mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'd come from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic, maybe I went on Facetune and, like, put details up. Just being honest," he confessed. "Maybe I, like, heightened the saturation. I think I hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don't look like that."

Fans didn't hold back in the comments of the selfie carousel, with one commenting, "Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n tri lol," and another joking, "People laughing but don't know chest and shoulders are arriving in a different box in 2 weeks."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Drake
Source: Bobbi Althoff/Youtube

Drake's music career started after acting on 'Degrassi.'

This candid podcast interview dropped less than a week after Drake reflected on his early acting days in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi, where his career began before he became a musical powerhouse.

In the trailer for the upcoming documentary Whatever It Takes,"footage rolled of Drake sharing an onscreen kiss with Lauren Collins, the actress who played Paige on Degrassi. "She had to be one of my first kisses for sure," he reminisced. "D---, I never thought about it like that."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.