Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash From Trolls After Sharing Thirst Trap From Drake’s Music Video: 'Trashton'

Tristan Thompson has received major backlash from internet trolls after he shared a thirst trap from Drake’s polygamy-themed music video on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian’s ex played Drake’s best man in the “Finally Back” music video, which depicts a marriage of more than 20 women.

TRISTAN THOMPSON MAKES CAMEO APPEARANCE IN DRAKE’S NEW POLYGAMY-THEMED VIDEO, FANS FUMING TO REACT

Fans were quick to react to the irony of the NBA star’s cameo and scrutinized the not so-inside joke of Thompson being at the center of several cheating scandals.

“How many baby mamas will he have from that wedding?” remarked one Instagram user on the post, while another commented, “Hopefully a man never treats your daughter the way you treat women.”