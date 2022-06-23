Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash From Trolls After Sharing Thirst Trap From Drake’s Music Video: 'Trashton'
Tristan Thompson has received major backlash from internet trolls after he shared a thirst trap from Drake’s polygamy-themed music video on Instagram.
Khloé Kardashian’s ex played Drake’s best man in the “Finally Back” music video, which depicts a marriage of more than 20 women.
TRISTAN THOMPSON MAKES CAMEO APPEARANCE IN DRAKE’S NEW POLYGAMY-THEMED VIDEO, FANS FUMING TO REACT
Fans were quick to react to the irony of the NBA star’s cameo and scrutinized the not so-inside joke of Thompson being at the center of several cheating scandals.
“How many baby mamas will he have from that wedding?” remarked one Instagram user on the post, while another commented, “Hopefully a man never treats your daughter the way you treat women.”
While it’s clear that Drake and his "best man" thought the music video was a good idea, social media users have a far different opinion of the pairing. “You doin everything but seeing your son and paying child support,” commented one user, ending the statement with a trashcan emoji for emphasis on the ick behavior. While another user simply responded, “TRASHTON.”
“I prefer Investment bankers,” read one comment, giving a nod to recent rumors of Kardashian moving on and starting a new relationship with a private equity investor.
Recently, Thompson found himself in hot water again when the paternity scandal played out on Hulu's hit series The Kardashians. During the episode, viewers saw the basketball player confront Khloé regarding the infidelity rumors.
The Good American co-founder found out about Thompson's tryst from Kim Kardashian, who sent her a link about the scandal. “Does Khloé know about this?” the KKW Beauty founder said on the show.
Kim then discussed Tristan cheating again — he previously had a fling with Jordyn Woods while with the Revenge Body host — with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. "He’s asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her," Kim said of Maralee Nichols, who shares son Theo with Thompson.
"Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl," Kim said of the timeline.
Despite the drama, KoKo seems to be in a better place. "I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res[t] for my life," she tweeted after the episode aired.