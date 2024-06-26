'It's Hateful': Sheryl Crow Criticizes Drake for Using Late Rapper Tupac Shakur's AI-Generated Voice in Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Later in the interview, Crow revealed that she talks with her children about the potential dangers of AI and what it means for music and art.

"I'm like, ‘You're growing up with this thing and it doesn't seem dangerous to you because you're a frog in a pot of water. But the water is only just starting to boil, and you won’t realize it's getting hotter until we're all floating on the top,'" she explained.

"AI can do lots of things, but it can't go out and play live," she continued. "So as long as we have live music, as long as we have hands holding a paintbrush, all is not lost."